Von Miller Fires Strong Message on Cowboys Loss Before Commanders Game

Veteran Von Miller’s first game with the Dallas Cowboys could have gone a little better. But despite what many pundits referred to as an embarrassing Week 1 performance, Miller doesn’t sound too concerned.

The edge rusher shared with reporters why with a strong bode of confidence message Thursday.

“We got a good team,” Miller said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We were able to knock the ball out four times. The ball didn’t bounce our way. We just gotta keep going.”

To that point, Miller continued, emphasizing one game doesn’t define a season.

“I’ve been in a situation like that before. In Denver in 2021, we won three games straight, and then we lost four games straight after that,” Miller added. “So, I would rather get a tough loss like that first game of the season and improve and have a better game going into Week 2.”

The Cowboys will be looking to bounce back after a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants. Dallas will face the Washington Commanders during Week 2.

Cowboys Looking to Bounce Back in Week 2

Getty Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys will try to win their first game of 2026 versus the Washington Commanders.

Assuming the Cowboys do have a better game in Week 2, then Miller’s assertion of wanting to get a bad game out of the way in the season opener makes sense.

Most pundits, though, aren’t assuming that’s the case. Instead, they have claimed all week that the Cowboys defense is the same struggling unit as last year.

Maybe it is. But Miller is right to point to the fact the Cowboys forced four fumbles. Not recovering even one is bad luck and isn’t very likely to happen again. The Cowboys, though, have to follow Miller’s advice and just keep playing — keep forcing turnover-worthy plays.

One way to do that might be to get Miller on the field more often. He played just 11 snaps in Week 1 versus the Giants. That was 16% of Dallas’ snaps on defense.

Last year, Miller played 37% of his defense’s snaps on his way to nine sacks.

Miller joined the Cowboys late in the preseason, so he might still be getting up to game speed. But once he’s ready, the Cowboys could at least turn to the veteran edge rusher more often in passing situations.

Although that will require the Cowboys defense getting into more passing situations. They weren’t in many of those in Week 1 with the Giants running the ball so effectively.

Von Miller Set to Face Former Team in Commanders

Getty Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Von Miller delivered a strong message on his new team entering Week 2.

In Week 2, Miller has a potential “revenge” matchup with the Commanders. The edge rusher spent the 2025 campaign in Washington. Despite leading the team in sacks, the Commanders didn’t express much of a desire to bring back the veteran edge rusher.

Miller, though, has no hard feelings.

“I love the Commanders, everything about them,” Miller said on the Sept. 16 edition of “Free Range w/ Von Miller.” “They picked me. I had an opportunity to play football; I was able to get [nine] sacks. I was able to experience the culture and the history of what made the Washington Commanders who they are, and I’ll forever be appreciative of that.

“But is it one of those things where I didn’t go back, now I’m angry? No, it’s just another game and honestly, I don’t have that emotional attachment to the Washington Commanders that I would have if I played for the Buffalo Bills or the Denver Broncos.”

Miller played just one season with the Commanders, so it’s understandable that he doesn’t have the “emotional attachment” to the franchise. The edge rusher played 10 seasons for the Denver Broncos and won a Super Bowl MVP with the franchise. He also spent three campaigns with the Buffalo Bills.

Additionally, Miller played half a season for the Los Angeles Rams, where he won another Super Bowl title.

The Cowboys added the veteran for his edge rushing ability. But it’s times like after Week 1 where his veteran leadership could be extremely useful.

Miller brought a quiet calm to his media session Thursday, which is something the Cowboys badly need after the noise around the team this week.