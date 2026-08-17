Social Media Reacts to Viral Von Miller Cowboys Post

Von Miller is the newest member of the Dallas Cowboys. It didn’t take long for the 8-time Pro Bowler to go viral on social media with his new fan base.

Minutes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Cowboys signed Miller on Sunday night, the edge rusher sent a message that received more than one million views in 12 hours.

“Dallas! Let’s make this one Special,” wrote the edge rusher with another exclamation point.

The message was a caption to a photo of Miller already donning the Cowboys uniform.

Miller will be entering his 15th NFL season this fall. Last year, he posted nine sacks, six tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in 17 games with the Washington Commanders.

Von Miller Delivers Message Upon Signing With Cowboys

The post on X wasn’t the only social media interaction Miller had Sunday night. The edge rusher also sent another message to his followers on Instagram.

“Hereee Weee Gooo,” wrote Miller.

That three-word sentence was also a caption to the same photo of Miller in a Cowboys uniform.

Miller turned 37 years old this offseason, but he’s still a strong pass rusher. In three of the past four seasons, he has registered at least six sacks and six tackles for loss.

Early in his career, Miller was one of the best edge rushers throughout the league. He made first-team All-Pro in 2012, 2015 and 2016. Miller also earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

At the conclusion of the 2015 and 2021 campaigns, Miller won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. In February 2016, Miller had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles while winning Super Bowl MVP.

Miller will be more of a role player on the Cowboys defense. But in a rotational role, he has the ability to make a significant impact.

Dallas Edge Rushing Depth Entering Preseason Week 2

Although pundits saw more defensive additions as a possibility for Dallas during training camp, the Cowboys did address edge rusher in a major way twice this offseason.

First, the team acquired veteran Rashan Gary in a trade from the Green Bay Packers. Then with their second first-round pick, the Cowboys selected Malachi Lawrence at No. 21 overall.

Pundits expect Lawrence to provide depth behind Donovan Ezeiruaku to begin the season. The Cowboys also have James Houston, Marist Liufau, Sam Williams and Tyrus Wheat at edge rusher.

With Miller, Dallas has another starter option but one that probably fits best in a depth role.

Miller played 37% of Washington’s defensive snaps a year ago. He hasn’t played a greater percentage than that since 2022.

After the Miller signing Sunday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cowboys “have explored” possibly adding a cornerback in free agency. Fowler wrote on X the “name to watch” is Adoree’ Jackson.

The Cowboys were 30th in yards allowed, 30th in passing yards yielded and 32nd in scoring defense last season. Clearly, they are trying to find quality last-minute additions to further ensure the defense will be better in 2026.