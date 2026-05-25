Cowboys Rookie WR Called NFL’s ‘Most Exciting’ Undrafted Free Agent

It seems like Jordan Hudson has all the tools to be an NFL wide receiver despite not being selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

He now gets the opportunity to prove as much.

Hudson received a big heaping of praise from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, who put the former SMU star and All-ACC pick on his list of the NFL’s “Most Exciting” undrafted free agents just 2 months out from training camp.

“Hudson had far and away the best season of his collegiate career last year at SMU — the 6’1″ 191-pounder hauled in 61 catches for 766 and six touchdowns on the way to third-team All-ACC honors,” Davenport wrote. “In last year’s overtime upset of Miami, he posted 11 catches for 136 yards. Despite a lack of elite size or speed, Hudson is a physical wideout who holds his own in contested-catch situations. He also possesses plus hands. But like so many wide receivers entering the NFL, he needs to improve his route tree, and he can struggle to separate due to a lack of explosiveness and high-end speed. Hudson is going to be something of a project, but there are tools to work with.”

Jordan Hudson Projected as Day 3 Pick

Hudson was projected as a 7th-round pick by NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who praised him for something that would serve him well in Dallas — his ability to deliver big plays on deep bombs.

“Hudson’s steady production at SMU mirrors what shows up on tape,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation. “He’s built for boundary ‘X’ receiver work, but he wasn’t often tested by quality press or sticky man coverage. He flashes the athleticism to run a more robust route tree. However, his technique needs refinement, and his lack of speed prevents him from separating at an NFL-caliber level. He’s above average at tracking and adjusting to 50/50 balls, but he will see a high rate of contested tries. He’s an underrated “add yards” option, as he’s shown he can slither and slam his way into extra yardage. Hudson is a consistent, competitive finisher who needs to prove he can create pro-level throwing windows to settle in as a WR4/5 option.”

Cowboys May Have ‘Hidden Game’ Other Rookie WR

Hudson’s main competition for a roster spot might come from another rookie wide receiver in 7th-round pick Anthony Smith.

Smith, 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, had a breakout season in his final year at East Carolina in 2025 with career highs of 64 receptions, 1,o53 receiving yards, and 7 touchdowns.

From Cowboys Digest: “(Smith) was 1 of only 2 offensive players selected by the Cowboys in the entire draft. In rookie minicamp, he showed out and caught the eyes of a lot of people … combine the athletic ability with the deep-ball threat of Dak Prescott and that could be a problem.”

Smith ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds at East Carolina’s Pro Day.

“The Cowboys’ top four receivers are set with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote following the draft. “After that? It’s Parris Campbell, Jonathan Mingo and Traeshon Holden. Smith could have an opportunity to make the back end of the roster provided he has some special teams ability. He started 26 games in his last two seasons at East Carolina and had 64 catches for 1,053 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. He is a big-play threat with his 4.40-second 40-yard dash speed.”