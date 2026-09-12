Cowboys Called Out Over ‘Expensive Pairing’ at Critical Position

Sometimes you gotta spend big to win big.

That seems to be the approach the Dallas Cowboys are taking at wide receiver in 2026, where they are spending more money than almost any team in the NFL — a combined $69 million, according to Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti.

The Cowboys were 3rd out of 32 NFL teams in wide receiver spending, behind just the Seattle Seahawks ($76.18 million) and Cincinnati Bengals ($73.1 million).

“CeeDee Lamb supplies the long-term commitment at $34M annually, while George Pickens carries a $27.30M one-year figure,” Ginnitti wrote. “Those two account for most of the spending before KaVontae Turpin’s $4.5M is added. Dallas has an expensive pairing, with Pickens’ next contract still an important piece of the longer-term picture.”

Ginnitti’s number didn’t even account for the newest contract for a Cowboys wide receiver — a player who could lift his team to new heights if he delivers a breakthrough season.

It’s also a number that could go up exponentially if Pickens has another NFL All-Pro season and turns himself into 1 of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers.

Cowboys Sign ‘Secret Superstar’ to Extension

The Cowboys showed they are willing to invest in their offense ahead of the 2026 regular season by inking another critical skill player to a new contract late Thursday night.

“Sources: The Cowboys and WR Ryan Flournoy have agreed to a 1-year contract extension worth up to $6M,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Flournoy is coming off a career year with 40 catches for 475 and 4 TDs. He’s expected to have an even bigger role in the offense this season as the solidified WR3 and now gets a new deal ahead of it.”

Flournoy’s deal was the 2nd new contract the Cowboys handed out on Thursday after signing veteran tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to a 3-year, $18 million extension.

PFF Called Ryan Flournoy ‘Secret Superstar’

While the Cowboys went 7-9-1 in 2025 and missed the playoffs in 2025, their offense was among the NFL’s best.

It’s actually kind of incredible that Flournoy was able to make the impact he did, considering he’s playing alongside a pair of NFL All-Pro wide receivers in Lamb and Pickens.

Still, Flournoy had 40 receptions for 475 yards and 4 touchdowns, including a pair of 100-yard receiving games — a massive leap after 10 receptions for 102 yards and no touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.

Pro Football Focus thought enough of Flournoy’s sophomore campaign to call him one of the NFL’s “Secret Superstar” players.

“Hiding in plain sight on a dynamic Cowboys offense, Flournoy posted an 80.3 PFF overall grade as the unit’s third-highest-graded player,” PFF’s Zach Tantillo wrote. “He brought in 40 of his 42 catchable targets and led Dallas in touchdown receptions from Weeks 9 through 18. Despite limited snaps, Flournoy ranked fourth on the Cowboys’ offense in PFF Wins Above Replacement.”