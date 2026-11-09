Cowboys Trade Pitch Sees Them Acquire Former 1st-Round Pass Rusher From Jets

It wasn’t pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys got a much-needed victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, pushing their record to 4-5 for the season. Despite their struggles, the Cowboys have remained committed to going all-in on a playoff push this year, which could lead to them making some moves ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

As has been the case for the past year-and-a-half now, Dallas needs help on defense, with its biggest need being in the pass rush department. A new target at this spot emerged on Monday morning when New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV requested a trade from the team, so with the deadline quickly approaching, let’s take a look at a trade pitch that would ship him to the Cowboys.

Cowboys’ Will McDonald IV Trade Pitch

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Cowboys receive: DE Will McDonald IV

Jets receive: 2028 third-round pick

There’s really no way to get around the fact that the Cowboys’ defense has been a mess ever since they traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers right before the 2025 campaign. Parsons is one of the most dynamic defenders in the league, and while he is known for his ability to get after the quarterback, the pressure he puts on opposing offenses makes life for the rest of the defense significantly easier.

We’ve already seen Dallas make trades for guys like Quinnen Williams, Joey Porter Jr., and Logan Wilson in an effort to shore up its defense, but it hasn’t changed the fact that this unit is still struggling. If the Cowboys want any shot at making a run for the top spot in the NFC East division, it feels like they need to make another move here.

McDonald has been floating around as a trade candidate for a while now, and while the Jets don’t seem interested in moving him, his trade request could shake things up. After racking up 18.5 total sacks over the past two seasons, McDonald’s usage on defense has cratered this year, as he has just 16 tackles and three sacks through nine games.

While New York seems intent on ostracizing McDonald for whatever reason, he’d immediately come in and be one of Dallas’ top defensive players. The problem is that the Cowboys are already running low on draft picks, so they may have to dip into their 2028 stockpile in order to get this deal done. A 2028 third-round pick could satisfy the Jets’ asking price and give this team the star pass rusher that it desperately needs.

Would Cowboys, Jets Be Interested in This Will McDonald IV Trade Pitch?

Getty EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 20: Will McDonald IV #9 of the New York Jets enters the game against the Green Bay Packers during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 20, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Despite what they may believe, the Cowboys aren’t just one piece away from fixing their defensive woes and becoming a Super Bowl contender. This team has a ton of work to do, but they seem intent on trying to win immediately. Trading for McDonald really isn’t in the best interests of the franchise, but it seems like the team is going to be a buyer ahead of the deadline, so with that in mind, he’s probably one of the better players Dallas could land.

Would a 2028 third-round pick be enough for McDonald? Reports indicate New York has been rejecting offers of Day 2 picks in the 2027 draft for McDonald, so Dallas may need to add on a Day 3 pick in order to sweeten the pot. The Cowboys and Jets have a working relationship with each other after agreeing to the aforementioned Williams trade from last year, and with Jerry Jones being as desperate as he is, that could lead to this deal going ahead of the trade deadline.