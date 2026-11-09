Jets 27-Year-Old Defender Has Requested a Trade: Report

Things are starting to implode.

New York Jets pass rusher Will McDonald has requested a trade ahead of the Tuesday, November 10 deadline.

“Jets pass-rusher Will McDonald IV has informed the team that he wants to be traded, sources say. McDonald has played sparingly this season and is extremely frustrated with his usage. The former first-rounder wants more opportunities and the team is aware,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared on X.

“Teams have called NYJ interested in McDonald, yet the Jets have not engaged in trade talks. And they have no plans to,” Rapoport added.

Taking a Look Into McDonald

McDonald, 27, has a year and a half left on his rookie contract. The Jets accepted the $14.47 million fifth-year option on his contract for the 2027 season.

The former Iowa State product entered the league as the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. McDonald has appeared in 56 games and has made 31 starts. With those opportunities, McDonald registered four forced fumbles, three pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, 24.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, 55 quarterback hits, and he has totaled 88 tackles.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.