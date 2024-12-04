Cowboys Make Final Call on Signing 29-INT Former All-Pro

The Cowboys will not be signing veteran CB Xavien Howard.

The Dallas Cowboys wanted a closer look at former All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard but ultimately decided against signing him.

The Cowboys are shorthanded in their secondary. Trevon Diggs is banged up and backups Juanyeh Thomas and Josh Butler are also out — Butler for the season with a torn ACL. Additionally, rookie Caelen Carson is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Howard worked out for the Cowboys with a group of other defensive backs on Wednesday. Cornerbacks Troy Pride, Dee Delaney, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe also tried out. Dallas signed Pride and Delaney to the practice squad but not Howard.

Howard has not been with a team this season. The Miami Dolphins released him in March, but he has failed to find a new home. Howard had an offer to join the Cincinnati Bengals after a workout earlier in the year but decided against it.

Just before the announcement of Pride and Delaney signing, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported that her “understanding is that the Cowboys don’t have immediate plans to sign” Howard.

Howard is an experienced veteran, with 99 starts on his resume — all with the Dolphins. He has earned four Pro Bowl nods, the latest coming in 2022, and has 29 career interceptions.

Cowboys Defense Has Stepped Up During Recent Wins

The Cowboys have pieced together back-to-back wins, improving to 5-7, thanks in large part to their defense. With key players returning to health and the team adjusting to first-year defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s system, the unit is starting to hit its stride at a crucial time.

“We all see a difference, don’t we?” Micah Parsons said after beating the Giants on Thanksgiving. “The film’s not lying. Everybody’s staying in their gaps. We’re playing honest and true. That just goes to show that we’re just starting to believe in each other, really buying into the program and understanding that we really can be good.”

Parsons missed four games with an ankle sprain and his Week 10 return to the lineup has provided a spark for the unit.

“We’re a better football team, a better defense, when Micah is on the field,” McCarthy said. “That is without question. I think he came back, we had him a little bit on a pitch count, and now he is at full speed. He’s an impact player without a doubt.”

Parsons is one of the most impactful defenders in the NFL when healthy, attracting the attention of opposing offenses. He’s notched 3.5 sacks over the last two games, also adding 11 tackles.

Cowboys Still Confident They Can Make Playoff Run

Despite their mini-win streak, the Cowboys are still a long shot to make the postseason. The Athletic’s projection gives them a less than 1 percent chance to make the postseason. Dallas will need to keep winning but will also need some help from other NFC teams vying for a Wild Card spot.

Dallas faces long odds, but Parsons warned not to count the Cowboys out just yet.

“Everybody’s been counting us out,” Parsons said. “I believe we’re going to turn it around and make a run.”

Dallas hosts the Bengals for a Monday Night Football matchup this week. The Bengals are a five-point road favorite.