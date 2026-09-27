Cowboys Heavily Impacted After Final Zay Flowers Playing Decision

The Dallas Cowboys will be missing three defensive starters against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday when the two teams face off in Rio De Janiero.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) and defensive backs Cobie Durant (hamstring) and Malik Hooker (forearm) will all miss the matchup in Brazil, as will backup safety P.J. Locke (foot).

With this diminished second level of the defense, Dallas will also have to contend with opposing number 1 wide receiver Zay Flowers, being ruled active.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers is active today vs. the Cowboys.” Adam Schefter reported on Sunday ahead of the game.

When healthy, Flowers is the unquestioned favored target of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. In Week 1, the former first round pick went off for 150 yards and a touchdown off of just 5 receptions.

Flowers sustained a hamstring injury late on the opener that kept him out of Week 2’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, and after making the trip to Brazil and managing to participate in practice on Friday – albeit only in a limited capacity, he was listed as questionable heading into the game.

It appears now that he will suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys’ defense has once again struggled to start the season in 2026; the team rank 29th in total defense (yards allowed). But the passing offense specifically has looked much better than it did a year ago, where it ranked dead last in the NFL Two games in, Dallas has given up the 16th most passing yards, making them bang average in the league. And they did so having missed both Hooker and Overshown in Week 2, with Durant having played around 50% of snaps in the 37-20 win against the Commanders last Sunday.

Perhaps another saving grace comes from the availability of All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, who will likely be tasked with following Flowers round the field, especially in light of now CB2 Shavon Revel having started the season in very poor fashion despite excelling during training camp.

Either way, the Ravens offense – now with Flowers – present what will easily be the toughest challenge this season to-date for this Cowboys defense.