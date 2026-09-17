Denver Broncos Starter’s Agent Claps Back Over Backlash

The Denver Broncos are coming off a humbling defeat, but the discourse has become a bit too much for Alex Singleton’s agent.

Paul Sheehy of ProStar Sports did not get specific, but he made his point clear.

“The level of sheer ignorance of Broncos bloggers and self proclaimed ‘journalists’ continues to amaze and has never been higher,” Sheehy posted on X on September 17. “I get it, rage baiting a passionate fan base gets clicks, but it doesn’t take away from the ignorance or incompetence on display.”

“You put more energy into defending your client on Twitter than your client did into defending Kenneth Walker on the football field,” one fan account said in response to Sheehy’s incendiary comments.

“I get why you have to stick up for him but don’t talk down to us saying we’re ‘ignorant/rage-baiting’ just because we’re not in the Broncos building.”

Alex Singleton Still Having Same Issues for Broncos

Sheehy had plenty of ammunition to go off about, with fans taking Singleton to task over his poor performance in the opener, albeit anecdotally and with personal potshots. However, the analytics were not much kinder to the former undrafted free agent.

Per Pro Football Focus, which has come under fire for its grading system in recent days, Singleton graded out as the Broncos’ fourth-worst defender in Week 1.

Only two starters graded out worse in that Broncos loss ot the Kansas City Chiefs.

They were nose tackle DJ Jones and Singleton’s co-starter at LB, first-year full-timer Justin Strnad. Strnad has been a backup and fill-in starter over the past few seasons. The Chiefs rushed for 220 rushing yards in Week 1, more than any Broncos opponent in 2025.

Singleton was also flagged during the contest for unnecessary roughness for delivering a late hit on Chiefs RB Emmitt Johnson.

In a positive development, Singleton received the highest pass rush grade on the team. Despite the Chiefs’ running game and his penalty, Singleton also received an above-average mark in run defense. PFF tanked him in tackling and coverage, though, bringing down his overall grade.

Singleton had a good day in coverage statistically. He allowed three completions on seven attempts for 40 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Of course, that just means the Chiefs averaged more than a full first down on successful tries.

Broncos’ Misery Could Continue

Singleton has struggled in coverage for years. His tackling has also fluctuated from season to season in his career. It often leaves the Broncos exposed between the two strengths of their defense–the line (and really, their pass rush) and secondary, specifically with Pat Surtain II.

The Broncos attempted to address the issue in 2025, signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency that offseason. The Broncos cut ties with Greenlaw after one injury-marred season.

Greenlaw re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. He also struggled in Week 1.

Up next, Singleton and the Broncos will try to get into the win column against the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars. Notably, the Jaguars defeated the Broncos in Denver in 2025. They won 34-20 and are expected to be even better this season.