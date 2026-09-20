RJ Harvey Injury Update: Will 2nd-Year Broncos RB Play in Week 2 vs. Jaguars?

The Denver Broncos and their fans have raved about rookie running back Jonah Coleman since he was drafted in April.

We’ll finally get to see what Coleman can really do on Sunday after 2nd-year running back RJ Harvey was ruled out for the Week 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Broncos RB RJ Harvey is inactive today,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“RB RJ Harvey, who was questionable with hamstring, is OUT,” Broncos reporter Mike Klis wrote on his official X account. “Tyler Badie will replace him. First carries for rookie RB Jonah Coleman today. Also WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey is ACTIVE, replacing Marvin Mims (foot).”

“Broncos RB R.J. Harvey (hamstring) inactive, replaced on active roster by RB Tyler Badie,” The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson wrote on his official X account. “WR Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) replaced on active roster by Lil’Jordan Humphrey. And all the inactives vs. Jaguars.”

Broncos Brought in Competition for RJ Harvey

Harvey, a talented 2025 2nd-round pick, coming off a 12-touchdown rookie year, probably envisioned an offseason of preparing to share carries with veteran J.K. Dobbins.

Instead, Harvey had to watch the Broncos draft another running back in the 4th round — Washington’s Jonah Coleman — and then watch the Broncos and their fans fawn over Coleman’s potential to help the offense.

Broncos Invested Big in Dobbins in Offseason

With starting running back J.K. Dobbins back on a 2-year, $16 million contract signed in March, Harvey wouldn’t be blamed for feeling like the odd man out this offseason, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted it could lead to a drop-off in production for Harvey, who didn’t help his case with the Week 1 injury.

As a rookie, Harvey had 896 yards of total offense with those 12 touchdowns, with the bulk of those numbers coming after Dobbins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 10.

“The Denver Broncos don’t seem eager to feature Harvey in an expanded role, though,” Moton wrote on July 10. “They re-signed J.K. Dobbins and selected Jonah Coleman in the fourth round of this year’s draft. Expect Dobbins to maintain an early-down role. Harvey may share pass-catching opportunities with Coleman … As a collegian, Coleman caught 87 passes for 838 yards and three touchdowns. He’s equipped to eat into Harvey’s role on obvious passing downs.”