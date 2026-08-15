Broncos Former First-Round Pick Makes Fitting Decision After Big Game

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron is off to a strong start in Year 2.

Barron had a polarizing rookie campaign, seldom used in the Broncos’ defense after going 20th overall in the 2025 draft.

It was only the preseason, but Barron put his stamp on the Broncos’ exhibition slate-opening victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Moreover, Barron continued to draw attention for the right reasons after the contest with revealing remarks.

Jahdae Barron Draws Attention After Big Day in Broncos’ Win

During the second quarter of the Broncos’ eventual 27-7 victory, Barron snagged a pass from Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush intended for Chris Blair. Barron took it 97 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

The play deserved a hat tip to linebacker Karene Reid, who tipped the ball before Barron secured it out of the air.

But it was the Barron Show from there.

Afterward, Barron made special plans with the ball he scored on.

“Jahdae Barron will give the football he ran back for a pick six to his little sister, he told @Scotty_G6 on @9NEWS [face holding back tears emoji],” DNVR’s Zac Stevens posted.

Barron has made his family a prominent part of his story. He said after the draft that he planned to buy his mother a house, and did. Barron also requested to speak with the entire Broncos organization on speakerphone on draft night to thank them after being selected.

Jahdae Barron Posts Eye-Popping Number on Pick-6

“Jahdae Barron hit 21.15 MPH on this return, per Next Gen Stats,” The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel posted on X on August 14. “Only three CBs topped that mark as ball-carriers in the regular season last year, per a quick perusal of the NGS website.”

Those corners were Nashon Wright at 21.66 MPH, Broncos CB and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II at 21.42 MPH, and Deonte Banks at 21.25 MPH.

“That has to have been a major confidence-building first half for Broncos CB Jahdae Barron,” Predominantly Orange’s Sayre Bedinger posted on X. “Pick-six, another near INT (dropped a gimme), nice tackle in space on first defensive 3-and-out, Vance Joseph is putting him to work with the blitzes/coverages he’s calling.

“Love it.”

Jahdae Barron, Sean Payton React to Strong Outing

Barron spoke candidly from the Broncos’ locker room following the preseason-opening victory over the Falcons, giving credit where it was due, i.e., Reid’s tipping the pass.

“It felt good. It was a blessing. I was just happy for my teammate to make the right play for me and be in the right position,” Barron told reporters postgame, adding that he was. “Just trying to be in the right spot.

Barron finished his rookie season with 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.

He also had 35 total tackles, even in limited reps. Still, it was a good night for him. Barron said the night was indeed a confidence-booster.

“Most definitely. That’s what camp is, that’s what fall camp is for. Just to build [that] confidence, and then to build that bond with your teammates, and then just to be in the right spot, to hone in on the little things. So, that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton liked what he saw from Barron, too.

The grizzled head coach said that Barron’s play was “encouraging,” specifically regarding the score, noting how much that positively impacts winning.

Jahdae Barron Praises Organization

Barron continued to speak highly of the Broncos, even while remarking on how close the cornerback room is after Ja’Quan McMillian greeted him after his score.

Barron and McMillian are competing for the starting nickelback job.

“The camaraderie is big here. Even during camp, even though we’re competing, we’re going against each other all day, and we’ve seen the same faces every day. It’s just that brotherhood that we have. We even went to go watch Spider-Man together during camp,” Barron said.

“We’re just keeping it tight. And it’s all on the coaches and the captains and them organizing things like that, making sure we have that tight ball in there.”