Broncos DB Jahdae Barron Sends Strong Message After Head-Turning Act

Incoming Denver Broncos rookie Jahdae Barron caught head coach Sean Payton off guard, requesting an opportunity to thank the entire staff in the draft war room for their roles in bringing him aboard.

Payton said he had never seen that from a prospect before. Barron later offered a hard-hitting explanation for his request.

“The entire staff just changed my mom life forever,” Barron posted on X on April 25.

#Broncos CB Jahdae Barron says of mother Techonia: “Even on Father’s Day, I tell her Happy Mother’s Day. She gets two/“ “Whenever I got down, she made sure that she reminded me that I was staying true to what I said I’d do.” pic.twitter.com/vG5XfDgLhK — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 25, 2025

“There’s a ton of experience in that room. I think George [Paton] and I are pretty much on the same year in the league as far as coming in at the same time, this many drafts. We have scouts that have been in the room for 45 drafts. [He has] a bright energy to him, and for the first time – I’ve never had this happen, where he politely asked, ‘When we’re finished, could you guys put me on speakerphone?’” Payton told reporters on April 24.

“After he finished with Greg, Mr. Penner, we put him on speaker phone, he thanked everyone in the room for the process, and talked about his mother and the journey. And I’ve never – I’ve never had that happen.”

Barron said he had one teleconference with the Broncos before they selected him, per The Denver Post’s Luca Evans on April 24.

He also noted the quality of the fit, given their need for versatility and his ability to provide it.

Broncos DB Jahdae Barron Puts Faith on Display During 2025 Draft

KVUE’s Cory Mose reported on the scene as he attended a pre-draft event at Barron’s home in Austin, Texas.

“Arrived at Jahdae Barron’s draft party…,” Mose reported on X on April 24. “He’s kicking off the big night with a Bible study. Former teammates Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe are in the building as well.”

Barron responded by quoting Psalm 50:23.

“HE WHO SACRIFICES A THANK OFFERING HONORS ME, AND TO HIM WHO RIGHTS HIS WAY, I WILL SHOW THE SALVATION OF GOD,” Barron said in another post on April 25.

Arrived at Jahdae Barron’s draft party… He’s kicking off the big night with a Bible study. Former teammates Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe are in the building as well #HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/Ppwbi3KT64 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) April 24, 2025

It is fitting in many ways, including since Barron’s new teammate and Broncos outside linebacker Jonah Elliss’ father, Luther Elliss, became a chaplain for the team after his playing days were done.

Broncos Back on Board on Draft Day 2

The Broncos seemingly telegraphed their decision in many, potentially misconstrued, ways before selecting Barron.

Payton acknowledged needs in the middle of the team’s alignment on both sides of the ball, and the Broncos spent heavily at all three levels on defense in free agency. However, when it came to the draft, the Broncos’ lack of action in free agency was perceived as urgency.

Since they did not add a back or receiver, those became popular speculative targets.

Given the contract situations of some of their veterans, defensive linemen also emerged as potential draft candidates.

Sean Payton on all the mock drafts missing on the Broncos’ pick: “What do you want me to say, it’s embarrassing sometimes” 😭 pic.twitter.com/legFCQpL1j — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) April 25, 2025

Payton and Paton’s comments before the draft often revolved around the depth at running back, tight end, and defensive line in this class. All of those remarks seemingly indicate the Broncos planned to hold off on them in Round 1.

Payton said after Round 1 that he believes the “honey hole” of the draft is Days 2 and 3.

The Broncos enter the day with picks Nos. 51 and 85, which could still be in range for some of the upper-tier backs in the class.