Broncos‘ $18 Million ‘Future Star’ Predicted to Make NFL History

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was a fan of the team selecting former Texas Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 draft. If Barron delivers on his post-draft projection, the Broncos rookie’s doubters might change their tune.

ESPN’s Matt Miller projected Barron, the No. 20 overall pick of the draft, to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Moreover, ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected Reid will be a future “star.”

“The Defensive Rookie of the Year generally goes to a pass rusher or a cornerback who racks up stats. Barron had five picks last season at Texas and will be playing opposite Pat Surtain II, the NFL’s best corner,” Miller wrote on April 27. “He should have plenty of opportunities for the picks that could lead to an award-winning season.”

Reid cited the Broncos defense already being “good,” ranking third in scoring and leading the league with a franchise-record 63 sacks.

“Barron makes it that much better. His ball skills, dependability, awareness and positional versatility will help him become the ultimate player,” Reid wrote. “Barron’s instincts and ability to generate turnovers position him to be one of the best rookie defenders in this class.”

Spotrac projects Barron’s contract at $18 million over four years with a fifth-year option.

That would be a relative bargain for the Broncos if he has the impact and production Miller and Reid project for him in 2025.

Jahdae Barron Could Join Former Top 5 Picks in Broncos History

Barron would be the first UT alum in NFL history to win the award. He would be the third Broncos player to secure it. Edge defender Von Miller, currently a free agent, is the last Broncos player to take home the honor, with the former No. 2 overall pick winning in 2011.

Before Miller, it was OLB Mike Crowel, the No. 4 pick in 1991.

While he plays in the secondary, Barron’s versatility does make him a threat to blitz from the defensive backfield.

.@TexasFootball @Officia1dae Jahdae Barron, Thorpe Award Winner, can line up and play anywhere. So versatile, So productive. He wont wait very long before his name gets announced on April 24. #Longhorns #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/vj6ni7dnqN — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 1, 2025

Barron is a long shot to snap the Broncos’ drought and bring home the DROY. Per Fox Sports, FanDuel did not have Barron in its top five candidates as of April 25. Vegas Insider ranked him ninth as of April 28.

‘Win on Value’ Could Push Broncos’ Former 3rd-Round Pick Into New Role

ESPN’s Matt Miller believes Barron, the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the best DB, could challenge to start opposite reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.

“The starting cornerback spot opposite Pat Surtain II was wide open until now. Barron has positional versatility with experience at outside and slot cornerback and deep safety. He exploded onto the scene in 2024 when playing outside, a season in which he grabbed five interceptions,” Miller wrote after the Broncos selected the DB. “My No. 11 overall player, the Broncos get one of the draft’s early wins on value.”

Former third-round pick Riley Moss manned that role in 2024. He fared well before a knee injury cost him three full games, and he did not line up in the slot often. Barron is a more fitting replacement for Ja’Quan McMillian as the team’s starting nickelback.

NFL teams used nickel personnel more than 65% of the time in 2024, per The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzula in January.