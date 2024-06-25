Broncos $2 Million Free Agent Addition Turned Heads in Minicamp: Insider

The Denver Broncos quarterback room has gotten a lot of attention this offseason. But the group was hardly the beginning or the end of the team’s roster makeover.

Denver’s defense also added several new players they hope become key contributors next season and one in particular – linebacker Cody Barton – could be primed to deliver on that potential.

Barton inked a one-year, $2.5 million contract in free agency.

“The Broncos signed Barton in free agency, thinking he would be a prime contributor on special teams and could carve out a niche on defense if things went well,” ESPN’s Jeff Legwold wrote on June 24. “As the Broncos’ adjourned their offseason program, Barton had put himself squarely into the battle for the starting middle linebacker job to replace the departed Josey Jewell.”

The Broncos signed an immediate upgrade to their inside linebacker room with Cody Barton. Above average coverage skills in the MOF and one of the better ILBs at being able to feel out routes in his blind spots. pic.twitter.com/DMu4gxgdyt — Robby (@Robby_NFL) March 16, 2024

Legwold notes Barton will compete with incumbent Jonas Griffith for the role. Griffith resigned with the Broncos on a one-year, $985,000 contract this offseason.

Griffith is returning from a torn ACL that ended his 2023 campaign in training camp. However, he also ended the 2022 campaign sidelined by injury. The more veteran Barton also has more starting experience with 24 starts in 30 games over the last two seasons.

Barton is also coming off back-to-back 120-plus-tackle seasons.

Griffith has 92 total tackles in his career and has started 12 of his 22 games. This battle could come down to the wire in training camp and the preseason.

Cody Barton Could Fill Broncos’ Void at LB

Jewell logged 108 total tackles last season, adding 3.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles. He signed a three-year, $18.7 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

It leaves a potential void in the heart of the defense, but one that Barton could replace.

“There were two elements to it we saw,” Payton told reporters on May 30 about signing Barton. “He had a chance really for the first time in his career to play a large part of his season as a starter. So we saw that we saw the good, we saw the things that weren’t as good, and we always knew that he was a special teams player.

“So the vision became easy relative to, ‘Hey, he comes in and competes for Mike and we know he’s someone that also can play a four core teams role for us.’”

Payton acknowledged an “open competition” for the starting role in training camp.

“We’ve got Jonas, we’ve got like three or four players that we’re going to rotate through,” Payton said. “And again, that’s one where once the pads get on I think it’ll be a little bit easier to evaluate.”

Broncos Defense Must Step Up in 2024

Barton is aiming to be part of a bigger resurgence from the Broncos on that side of the ball. They allowed the fourth-most total yards and sixth-most points last season.

A Utah native and alum, Barton joins several formal Utes on the Broncos’ roster.

“I feel like the scheme fits me well,” Barton told Broncos reporter Sydney Jones in March. The way they run things here – aggressive with their linebackers, with their defense. Young, fast team. And just, yeah. just it feels good to be close at home.

“I feel like gonna add a lot of speed, aggressiveness, physicality, smartness, just – I don’t know. Just a good ball player and just a good teammate.”