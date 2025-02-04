Hi, Subscriber

Broncos Projected to Sign $132 Million Former Chargers Pro Bowler

  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Keenan Allen, Denver Broncos
Getty
Keenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears leaves the field after facing the Detroit Lions.

The Denver Broncos have embraced their youth movement. However, they have more work to do on both sides of the ball, including on offense. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix lacked a consistent second option, and Keenan Allen could be that option.

Allen, 32, caught 70 passes for 744 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games with the Chicago Bears. He began his NFL career as a third-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2013.

Fantasy Life’s Ian Hartitz played “free agent WR matchmaker,” pairing Allen with the Broncos.

The No. 76 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Allen spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers, earning six Pro Bowl trips and Comeback Player of the Year (2017).

LA traded him to the Bears during the 2024 offseason.

Bears WR Keenan Allen Could Be Fit for Broncos

Courtland Sutton, Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

GettyCourtland Sutton #14 and Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos look on before the game against the Carolina Panthers.

His yards were his second-fewest since the 2016 season when he tore his ACL. But Allen found his stride late in the season, particularly with a stretch from Week 12 through 16 when he recorded a 32-412-5 line.

Allen is in the final year of a four-year, $80.1 million deal. According to Over The Cap, he has earned $132.9 million in his career.

Over the Cap projects the Broncos will have $34.8 million in room.

OTC gives Allen a $10.7 million valuation. That is more than Courtland Sutton, the Broncos’ WR1, counted against the cap in 2024 ($7.8 million). Sutton could also need a new contract on an expiring two-year, $27.5 million deal after re-working his four-year, $60 million pact in 2024.

The Broncos’ roster features several younger players, including 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. and 2024 rookie draftees Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin Jr.

None of them are true slot options like Allen has been in his career.

He could be a safety valve for Nix, whose game relies on getting the ball out quickly and accurately. Allen is not as fast or quick as he once was. He is still a savvy route runner and is big – he is listed at 6-foot-2 – for a slot option.

However, the Broncos could face a bigger challenge in a potential pursuit of Allen in free agency this offseason.

Keenan Allen Plans to Play for Bears or LA Team

Keenan Allen, Denver Broncos

GettyKeenan Allen #13 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after his touchdown reception against the Detroit Lions.

All of this assumes the Broncos are even an option for Allen. Judging by his recent comments, that appears unlikely.

“I will say this: I’m not playing – it’s Chicago or it’s back to LA,” Allen told David Kaplan and Bears teammate Marcedes Lewis on “The Big Dog Show” in November 2024. “We ain’t going to a new city.”

That would eliminate the Broncos and many other potential suitors for the wideout’s services.

The Broncos could still offer Allen a contract, though convincing him to play for a team other than the one on his unofficial list could be costly.

They have other needs on that side of the ball, including tight end and potentially running back. Adding Allen could also buy more time for Franklin and Vele to refine their games while allowing Mims to maintain his role on special teams and as a gadget player in the Broncos offense.

Free agency is before the draft, so the situation should sort itself out quickly.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

Read More
, ,

Denver Broncos Players

Kris Abrams-Draine's headshot K. Abrams-Draine
Nate Adkins's headshot N. Adkins
Zach Allen's headshot Z. Allen
Tyler Badie's headshot T. Badie
Levelle Bailey's headshot L. Bailey
Quinn Bailey's headshot Q. Bailey
Michael Bandy's headshot M. Bandy
Cody Barton's headshot C. Barton
Garett Bolles's headshot G. Bolles
Nik Bonitto's headshot N. Bonitto
Michael Burton's headshot M. Burton
K.J. Cloyd's headshot K. Cloyd
Jonathon Cooper's headshot J. Cooper
Frank Crum's headshot F. Crum
Zach Cunningham's headshot Z. Cunningham
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Jonah Elliss's headshot J. Elliss
Audric Estime's headshot A. Estime
Andrew Farmer's headshot A. Farmer
Alex Forsyth's headshot A. Forsyth
Mitchell Fraboni's headshot M. Fraboni
Troy Franklin's headshot T. Franklin
John Franklin-Myers's headshot J. Franklin-Myers
Nick Gargiulo's headshot N. Gargiulo
Matt Henningsen's headshot M. Henningsen
Lil'Jordan Humphrey's headshot L. Humphrey
Jordan Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Brandon Jones's headshot B. Jones
D.J. Jones's headshot D. Jones
Devon Key's headshot D. Key
Lucas Krull's headshot L. Krull
P.J. Locke's headshot P. Locke
Wil Lutz's headshot W. Lutz
Damarri Mathis's headshot D. Mathis
Tanner McCalister's headshot T. McCalister
Mike McGlinchey's headshot M. McGlinchey
Jaleel McLaughlin's headshot J. McLaughlin
Ja'Quan McMillian's headshot J. McMillian
Quinn Meinerz's headshot Q. Meinerz
Jordan Miller's headshot J. Miller
Marvin Mims's headshot M. Mims
Riley Moss's headshot R. Moss
Quinton Newsome's headshot Q. Newsome
Bo Nix's headshot B. Nix
Alex Palczewski's headshot A. Palczewski
Matt Peart's headshot M. Peart
A.T. Perry's headshot A. Perry
Ben Powers's headshot B. Powers
Malcolm Roach's headshot M. Roach
Drew Sanders's headshot D. Sanders
Will Sherman's headshot W. Sherman
Alex Singleton's headshot A. Singleton
JL Skinner's headshot J. Skinner
Keidron Smith's headshot K. Smith
Tremon Smith's headshot T. Smith
Jarrett Stidham's headshot J. Stidham
Justin Strnad's headshot J. Strnad
Pat Surtain's headshot P. Surtain
Courtland Sutton's headshot C. Sutton
Reese Taylor's headshot R. Taylor
Calvin Throckmorton's headshot C. Throckmorton
Dondrea Tillman's headshot D. Tillman
Adam Trautman's headshot A. Trautman
Delarrin Turner-Yell's headshot D. Turner-Yell
Eyioma Uwazurike's headshot E. Uwazurike
Devaughn Vele's headshot D. Vele
Blake Watson's headshot B. Watson
Luke Wattenberg's headshot L. Wattenberg
Javonte Williams's headshot J. Williams
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Thomas Yassmin's headshot T. Yassmin

Comments

Broncos Projected to Sign $132 Million Former Chargers Pro Bowler

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x