Broncos Kick Tires on Versatile Former Bengals Contributor in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos selected a running back in the 2025 draft, bringing their total to five before accounting for undrafted free agents who will vie for further opportunities. But the Broncos also opted for a more proven option, if only slightly, in Chris Evans.

He suffered a significant injury that cost him last season. Evans has yet to play a full 16-game slate in the NFL, spending his three-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, he is over the injury from last season and ready to contribute.

“Former #Bengals RB Chris Evans will participate in #Broncos rookie minicamp on a tryout basis,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on April 28. “A sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2021, Evans appeared in 34 games over his first three seasons in Cincinnati before missing 2024 with a ruptured patella tendon. He’s full-go now.”

Through 34 games with one start, Evans has amassed 89 rushing yards on 19 carries, faring better through the air with 19 receptions for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, he has earned most of his playing time on special teams.

Evans, who turns 28 in October, logged a career-high 58% of his snaps on special teams in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

He has never crossed the 11% threshold in offensive snaps, which came as a rookie.

Broncos Give Former Bengals RB a Chance

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Evans would be a fifth or sixth-round pick in his draft class, and the Bengals selected him No. 202 overall.

“Running back with good size and adequate athletic traits but lacking dynamic or explosive qualities to help him stand out. Evans served a suspension in 2019 and had very few totes in 2020. From 2016 to 2018, he ran to his size and was productive relative to what was asked of him. His pad level and contact balance will create yards after contact and he’ll get what is blocked,” Zierlein wrote in 2021.

“However, his greatest selling point will be his size and ability to play on third down. Those two things could help rehabilitate his draft stock, but there will be an abundance of competition for the job he will be looking for. It could just be a matter of finding the right place at the right time.”

Look at Chris Evans picking up a free-rushing DJ Reader. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/JPf4fptw99 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) August 13, 2023

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has harped on the importance of a three-down option among his running backs.

It was one reason ex-starter Javonte Williams, now of the Dallas Cowboys, maintained a role.

Chris Evans Looking to Bounce Back With Broncos

Evans has earned $3.6 million in his career, and he could have chosen a destination, one with fewer mouths to feed than the Broncos. Audric Estime, Blake Watson, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie all received touches in 2024 and remain under contract.

The Broncos also selected UCF’s RJ Harvey in the second round of the draft.

Evans’ best bet to make the roster could be to blend his proven ability as a pass catcher (and special teamer) with a strong performance on the ground in the preseason.

That is if he makes it that far with the Broncos this offseason. Even if he plays well, he could be a victim of the numbers game in which the Broncos have greater investments in more players than he can usurp on limited opportunities.