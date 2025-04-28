New Broncos Weapon Already Among Elite Company Amid Polarizing Arrival

The Denver Broncos used the No. 60 overall pick of the 2025 draft on UCF running back RJ Harvey. A quarterback at Virginia, Harvey had never received a handoff before arriving in Orlando and converting to RB in 2020.

Harvey’s selection has sparked mixed reactions, along with the rest of the Broncos’ draft class.

However, the 5-foot-8, 205-pound speedster enters the NFL already among elite company thanks to Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“Sean Payton has only spent a top-100 pick on a running back four times.” Denver Broncos 365 posted on X on April 27. “Reggie Bush (2nd), Mark Ingram (28th), Alvin Kamara (67th), and R.J. Harvey (60th).”

Harvey rushed for 1,577 yards and a Big 12-leading 22 touchdowns on 232 carries. His 6.8 yards per carry also led the conference.

He posted a 226-1416-16 line in 2023.

Draft Experts Weigh in on RJ Harvey

“Harvey is a shorter back who is patient, hugs his blocks and makes late cuts. He makes defenders miss in the hole and can easily bounce runs outside. Harvey ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.4 seconds) among the running backs at the combine,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote pre-draft.

“He’s a threat to pull away when he gets a lane. He is a dangerous pass catcher as well, averaging 13.3 yards per catch in 2024. In open space, he quickly reaches his top speed.”

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm warned that Harvey’s timed speed may be a bit of fool’s gold.

“The Broncos knew they’d be rolling the dice on an offensive playmaker on Day 2 by going defense in Round 1,” Edholm wrote on April 25. “Harvey doesn’t play as fast as his timed speed (4.4-second 40-yard dash), but he offers good quickness and doubles-hitter potential in a rotation for Sean Payton’s offense.”

Sean Payton raved about Broncos second round pick RJ Harvey: “When you look at the running skill set, it was — wow.” pic.twitter.com/GmBLLJFyBb — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) April 26, 2025

“He rushed for 75 or more yards in each of his final 21 games at UCF, and only Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Tahj Brooks had more rushing yards in the FBS over the past two seasons,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote on April 9.

“Though he doesn’t have the power to drive through the first level, he is a dynamic make-you-miss runner with his tempo and burst (54 carries of 10 or more yards in 2024), which made him a frequent visitor to the end zone (UCF-record 48 total touchdowns). He is below average as a pass-protecting blocker but has the tools to be a weapon catching the ball on screens and wheels.”

Brugler ranked Harvey as his RB8 and the No. 93 overall prospect in the class.

He noted that Harvey must develop “better consistency on passing downs” but touted his feet, “instinctive field vision,” and quickness, comparing him to Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears.

Fans Split on Broncos’ RJ Harvey Pick

Despite his production, vision, and a ringing endorsement from Payton, Harvey’s selection was part of a draft class that has been lambasted for a multitude of reasons, including his age. He turned 24 in February.

Sharp Football Analytics’ Warren Sharp also shared a chart on April 26 that showed the value of each team’s draft capital over expected value (DCOE), and the Broncos had the third-worst.

best value 2025 NFL draft classes 1. Falcons

2. Browns

3. Cardinals

4. Eagles

5. Giants

6. Chiefs

7. Buccaneers

8. Steelers

9. Ravens

10. Bills see pic for 1-32 plus methodology READ FULL ANALYSIS:https://t.co/8eg8GcgC1i team-by-team & round-by-round analysis to follow 🧵 pic.twitter.com/QNV3DZLe45 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2025

However, many around the Broncos saw the vision of Harvey as a “Joker” back in the mold of Bush, Kamara, and Sproles. Payton praised all of them in the past for their versatility within the New Orleans Saints’ offense.

“Of course Sean got him, of course,” an anonymous scout told Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on April 25. “Dude can go.”

He may have been overdrafted based on outside, pre-draft projections.

Harvey, a team captain at UCF, checks a lot of boxes for Payton and the Broncos. He could quickly prove he belongs among that trio of backs that amassed a Super Bowl, eight Pro Bowls, and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award between them.