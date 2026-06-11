Bo Nix’s Status At Broncos OTAs Revealed Following Ankle Injury Update

The Denver Broncos are halfway through their second week of OTAs for the 2026 offseason. Mandatory minicamp begins next week from June 16-18.

Many Broncos’ players were absent from practice on Thursday, June 11. Rookie running back Jonah Coleman is attending his college graduation at the University of Washington.

But a very notable player attended practice, but did not participate.

Quarterback Bo Nix, who has been nursing an ankle injury since the AFC divisional round against the Buffalo Bills, was seen at practice without a boot.

Bo Nix Did Not Practice, But Helped Run Drills at Denver Broncos OTAs

Denver Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens, attended the team’s Thursday practice, sharing that Bo Nix was without a boot and was even seen jogging.

“Good sign: Bo Nix was once again out at practice with no brace or boot on his ankle,” Stevens wrote on X. “While he did not practice, he was helping in the drills and right in the middle of the action. Did see him jog, which was encouraging. Sean Payton expects him to practice in some capacity next week.”

Head coach Sean Payton later confirmed that Nix will return to practice next week, and even participated in a walkthrough on Thursday.

“Bo Nix is still expected to practice next week, per Sean Payton,” Stevens wrote on X. “Bo did some walkthrough before practice today. An encouraging sign.”

Nix originally had surgery on January 20, three days after the initial injury. In April, he underwent a follow-up surgery to ensure proper healing.

Which Broncos’ Players Did Not Practice

During the second week of OTAs, the Denver Broncos had five players who did not practice on Thursday.

Per Mike Klis at Channel 9 News, Bo Nix, Jonah Coleman, J.K. Dobbins, Brandon Jones, and Alex Forsyth did not practice at the Broncos’ final OTA this week.

Among the five players, three were not in attendance. Jones, Coleman, and Dobbins were absent, while both Nix and Forsyth were present.

“J.K. Dobbins not there today, he’s hosting kids’ football camp in New Mexico put on by agency LAA + agent Zac Hiller,” via Broncos’ beat writer Luca Evans of the Denver Post. “Jonah Coleman also not present for graduation at Washington, Brandon Jones not here either (just had a baby!)”

Another player who raised questions about whether or not he would be in attendance was Jonathon Cooper, who was recently arrested for domestic violence charges.

Despite his upcoming trial, Cooper has been a participant all week.

Head coach Sean Payton revealed that he has yet to address Cooper’s arrest with the team.

Broncos Moving to New Facility Next Week

The Denver Broncos are expected to move into their new $175 million facility at the start of next week’s mini camp.

Head coach Sean Payton, says it looks “fantastic.”

The plan for the team’s new facility was announced in November 2023, but construction began in August 2024. Now, after nearly two and a half years, the team gets to move in their for the summer.

It’s 205,000 sq ft, and 30% larger than the facility they had been using prior.