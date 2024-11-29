Broncos Give Concerning Injury Update on Rookie QB Bo Nix Ahead of Week 13

No one associated with the Denver Broncos — coaches, players, fans, owners — want to see what the team is like with backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

History has shown us that’s an endgame no NFL team really wants to be a part of. That’s why the latest injury report for the Broncos ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Denver in Week 13 is so concerning after Nix was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

If Nix can gut out a win over the Browns, the Broncos get a much-needed bye in Week 14.

There are few quarterbacks in the NFL on more of a heater than Nix is right now after the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft has led the Broncos to back-to-back wins and a 7-5 record.

Denver is currently in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with 5 games remaining. The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, when they won Super Bowl 50 in quarterback Peyton Manning’s final season.

Nix Sixth and Final QB Taken in 2024 First Round

Nix, who signed a 4-year, $18.6 million contract after he was drafted, was the sixth and final quarterback taken in 2024 but at this point has outperformed all of the other quarterbacks with the exception of Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who Nix appears to now be neck-and-neck with for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The last time a player from the Broncos won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors was running back Clinton Portis in 2002.

Nix was already starting to level up before back-to-backs wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders and earned heaps of praise following a heartbreaking, 16-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.

“I had Bo Nix as a solid fourth among those rookie quarterbacks,” said “Cousin” Sal Iacono on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on November 11. ” … I’m going to drop Caleb Williams to four right now. I’ll put (Maye) third. I think Bo Nix is second.”

Nix-Sutton Duo Becoming Lethal for Broncos

Like any great quarterback, Nix has made a connection with a particular target. In this case that’s Sutton, a veteran wide receiver and former Pro Bowler.

“… The way (Nix) carries himself, he doesn’t carry himself like a rookie,” Bill Simmons said on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on November 24. “He’s gotten better week to week. I think he has real chemistry with Courtland Sutton … I could see them in the playoffs.”

Sutton had 8 receptions for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Raiders in Week 12. Sutton has averaged 93.4 receiving yards per game over the last 5 games and leads the Broncos with 57 receptions for 744 yards and 5 touchdowns.