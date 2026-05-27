Broncos QB Bo Nix and Wife Izzy Nix Share Offseason Update Ahead of OTAs

The Denver Broncos quarterback room appears to be enjoying one final getaway before the grind of the 2026 season officially begins.

With organized team activities (OTAs) set to start on June 2, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix spent part of the offseason in Los Cabos, Mexico alongside his wife, Izzy Nix, fellow Denver quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger, and their significant others.

The annual offseason tradition has quietly become a bonding ritual for Denver’s quarterback room, and this year’s trip quickly caught the attention of Broncos fans online.

Photos shared on social media showed the group relaxing on the beach, enjoying dinners together and soaking in the offseason before returning to Denver for one of the most anticipated Broncos campaigns in years.

After a 14-3 season in 2025, expectations surrounding Nix and the Broncos have only continued to rise entering Year 3 of the Sean Payton era.

But beyond the vacation photos themselves, many fans immediately focused on one specific detail involving Nix.

Bo Nix’s Ankle Draws Attention During Cabo Trip

As Broncos fans continue monitoring Nix’s recovery from the ankle cleanup procedure he underwent earlier this offseason, the photos offered a subtle but encouraging update.

Nix’s right ankle was partially visible in one of the group pictures. Notably, the Broncos quarterback did not appear to be wearing a walking boot or noticeable brace.

While the exact timing of the photo remains unclear, the image immediately sparked conversation among fans hoping Nix will be ready to go for training camp later this summer.

Denver has remained optimistic throughout the offseason regarding Nix’s recovery timeline. The procedure was described as relatively minor, and the expectation has continued to be that he will be fully ready by training camp.

Still, OTAs will likely provide the first meaningful look at where Nix stands physically heading into a massive 2026 season.

Broncos QB Room Building Chemistry Before Big Season

Beyond the injury discussion, the annual quarterback vacation also highlights the growing chemistry inside Denver’s locker room.

Last offseason, Nix, Jarrett Stidham and former Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson took a similar trip with their significant others following the 2024 season. Even with Wilson departing in free agency, the tradition continued this year with Sam Ehlinger joining the group.

Team chemistry has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the Broncos’ rise under Sean Payton, particularly after last year’s breakthrough season. Nix emerged as one of the NFL’s fastest-rising young quarterbacks during Denver’s 14-win campaign, and continuity inside the quarterback room could become even more important as expectations continue climbing.

Now, after one final beach trip with Izzy Nix and the rest of the Broncos quarterbacks, the focus officially shifts back to football as OTAs approach.