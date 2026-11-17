The Denver Broncos have enjoyed plenty of success with Bo Nix under center.

Apparently, the young quarterback has a familiar face supporting him behind the scenes.

Nix joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN’s ManningCast on Monday, November 16, where he offered more insight into his relationship with the legendary former Broncos quarterback.

During the appearance, Nix revealed that Manning regularly reaches out before and after Denver’s games, even sending voice messages that Nix particularly appreciates.

“He texts me quite often, especially before and after games,” Nix said during the broadcast, before adding, “I love the voice memos.”

The comments offer another glimpse into the relationship between Denver’s current starting quarterback and one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.

Manning’s continued involvement also comes as Nix navigates an important season for the Broncos’ offense, which has faced scrutiny despite the team’s impressive record.

Bo Nix Opens Up About Peyton Manning’s Support

Nix’s comments came during a lighthearted conversation with the Manning brothers on ESPN2’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.

Eli teased his older brother about his habit of sending lengthy voice messages, prompting Nix to make it clear that he appreciates the communication.

The exchange was a reminder that Manning’s relationship with the Broncos has continued long after his retirement.

While The Sheriff doesn’t play on Sundays anymore, he still has an active role in supporting this new generation of Broncos players.

Nix has previously discussed Manning’s messages during an October 7 interview, explaining that the Hall of Famer typically offers encouragement rather than unsolicited football instruction.

While Manning’s messages seem to be less about Xs and Os and more about encouragement, Nix seems to appreciate them just the same based on his recent comments.

And hey, having a two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP offering regular encouragement is a unique resource for Denver’s young quarterback.

Peyton Manning Gets Roasted by Broncos Quarterback

Nix wasn’t only relaying positive sentiments toward Manning during his appearance. He also took an opportunity to have some fun at the Broncos legend’s expense.

Eli pointed out the considerable difference between Nix’s rushing production and Peyton’s numbers during his four seasons in Denver.

Peyton finished his Broncos career with minus-55 rushing yards, a figure Nix jokingly suggested he was proud to surpass almost immediately.

“My first run, being able to get a couple of yards on my first run and past that incredible mark was pretty special,” Nix joked.

The playful exchange highlighted the comfortable relationship between the quarterbacks, with Nix appearing more than willing to join Eli in teasing his older brother.

It also demonstrated the different styles of two quarterbacks who have helped lead Denver to success in very different eras.

The Broncos will hope that Nix can eventually build on the legacy Manning established in Denver, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a championship following the 2015 season.

For now, Nix appears to appreciate having the franchise legend in his corner as the Broncos look to build on their strong start to 2026.