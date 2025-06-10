Broncos Playmaker Draws Telling Praise After Coach Raises Eyebrows

The Denver Broncos have created an intriguing situation in their backfield, and rookie RJ Harvey may be ready to take it to another level. Harvey, the No. 60 overall pick of the 2025 draft, joins a crowded backfield.

However, Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is a big believer in the former UCF Golden Knights star and what he brings to the table.

According to Bolles, Harvey is one of “those freaks of nature” and just what the Broncos “need.”

“There’s a reason why we brought those guys in,” Bolles told reporters on June 9. “You want to think he’s a rookie, but he’s a dog. And you see him in … OTAs, and what he’s done. And he’s got onto the playbook, and he has to speed that we need.”

Harvey has turned heads during the Broncos’ offseason program, both for his physical appearance and performances on the practice field.

His next opportunity is in mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 10 through June 12.

Broncos HC Sean Payton Raises Eyebrows Amid RJ Harvey Buzz

The Broncos brought free agent running back J.K. Dobbins in for a free agent visit, but he left the facilities with no contract.

The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel wrote on June 9 that there was “no signing imminent” for Dobbins. Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised Dobbins, but also piqued interest with other comments on what Gabriel termed the “fascinating subplot.”

Payton said the Broncos are more mature heading into 2025 than they were entering 2024.

He noted on June 5 that it was partly a “byproduct of playing young players a year ago,” in comments that bode well for Harvey and his teammates.

“Payton is clearly excited about Harvey. He said [Audric] Estime is going to get a lot of work. He mentioned Thursday that [Tyler] Badie is ‘really good’ in pass protection — Could that give him a leg up on [Jaleel] McLaughlin on third down? — and he watched McLaughlin give Denver an element last year that nobody else on the roster possessed,” Gabriel wrote.

“The subplot will be a fascinating one to watch.”

Harvey may be forced into a timeshare, but it is one he seems fully capable of leading with a strong minicamp, training camp, and, eventually, preseason with the Broncos. He will get a strong effort from the players in front of him.

Garett Bolles Puts Responsibility on Broncos OL

The Broncos ranked 16th in rushing yards and also finished 13th in attempts and 23rd in touchdowns on the ground.

Bolles believes boosting those numbers falls on his unit’s shoulders.

“Our coach in that room leads those boys, and I feel like it’s going to come up to us five up front,” Bolles said. “Our demeanor and the way we run off the ball, the tenacity we have, and the chemistry that we have to get the ball running. And we do that, we’re dangerous.”

last year, the Denver Broncos had the NFL's #1 ranked blocking offensive line: #1 in run block win rate (ESPN)

#1 in pass block win rate (ESPN) on non-Javonte Williams runs, they ranked: #1 in short yardage conversion rate

#3 in 3+ yards before contact rate

#5 in yards before… pic.twitter.com/OBiZxekPm2 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 11, 2025

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed the Broncos as one of three “elite” offensive lines in an article from June 5.

Pro Football Focus ranked them first in pass blocking but 11th in run blocking.

Injuries played a part in that, and Harvey and the rest of the Broncos’ backs figure to benefit from better health this season. The Broncos boast one of the best training staffs in the NFL, providing another reason for optimism that 2024 was an aberration.