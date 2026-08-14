Broncos Teammate Has Change of Heart on Potential Jonathon Cooper Replacement

The Denver Broncos have a looming Jonathon Cooper question, and that is whether or not he will be forced to miss time amid his ongoing legal matter regarding an alleged domestic violence incident. Broncos teammate Nik Bonitto shared a reminder that Von Miller is available.

Miller spent nine-plus seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl with the organization in 2015, along with a host of individual accolades along the way.

Miller is looking for a new NFL home for 2026 and has made no secret of eyeing Denver.

Broncos’ Nik Bonitto Has Change of Heart After Amplifying Von Miller

Miller posted a video of himself training, presumably in preparation for the upcoming 2026 regular season, set to Future’s “F*** A Interview,” which caught the attention of the Broncos’ current star pass rusher, Bonitto.

Bonitto shared the clip, which has since neared 500,000 views on X alone, but eventually undid his repost. It is unclear what led to his decision.

“I can roll out the bed and get 8 sacks,” Miller posted on X on August 13.

“Stacking Days,” Miller captioned a pair of images posted on X shortly after the video.

A quick glimpse of Bonitto’s X profile shows that his most recent post was a message in honor of retiring NBA star Russell Westbrook, who played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bonitto is, of course, a former Oklahoma Sooner and still feels strong ties to the area.

Nik Bonitto Gets Honest About Von Miller

Despite his apparent change of heart, Bonitto made it clear how much he appreciates the eight-time Pro Bowler’s input.

And make no mistake, Miller’s influence is still prevalent for the Broncos.

“It’s been great. And honestly, like for the past year now, we’ve kind of been communicating a lot more, and he’ll kind of even just tell GB [Garett Bolles] things that can help me get in my game. And whenever I talk to him, I try to pick his brain a little bit,” Bonitto told reporters after practice on August 11.

“He’s always trying to help out, especially when it comes to this place, man. He wants us to nothing but succeed over here. So, any way he can, he’s always going to try to help.”

Bonitto’s remarks could prove quite prescient.

Broncos Have Jonathon Cooper Issue Looming Over Them

Cooper’s ongoing legal situation does not appear any closer to a resolution, as he and the Broncos prepare for the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

Cooper is expected to play in that contest.

The Broncos have faced some criticism for their handling of the situation, with detractors pointing out that it sends a negative message by coddling the situation, with head coach Sean Payton expressing support for Cooper along the way.

Miller, who has his own past issues that make him a polarizing potential option for the Broncos, could still be useful to his former team.

That would be especially true if they were to lose Cooper for any length of time.

The Broncos have depth options like Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, Que Robinson, and Drew Sanders, but none of them have shown the kind of juice that Miller still has as a designated pass rusher.