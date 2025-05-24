Broncos Pro Bowler in ‘Interesting Spot’ as Contract Situation Looms

When combining all of the factors that may be considered, the Denver Broncos may want to prioritize Pro Bowl outside linebacker Nik Bonitto when doling out whatever contract extensions they have planned before the 2025 season begins.

Bonitto, a second-team All-Pro in 2024, is not the only player whose situation needs addressing. He is the best combination of youth and production of the group and plays a premium position.

The Denver Post’s Luca Evans explored Bonitto’s “interesting” situation, which demands haste.

“The market for outside linebackers is more straightforward, but Bonitto enters 2025 in an interesting spot: Still young at 25, coming off arguably a more productive season than any recent OLB around his age who signed an extension or free-agent deal,” Evans wrote on May 23.

“If the Broncos wait on extending Bonitto, though, and he racks up another heap of sacks in 2025, his value could break through the roof.”

Evans compared Bonitto’s situation to Buffalo Bills edge defender Greg Rousseau, who signed a four-year, $80 million extension this offseason. Rousseau was the No. 30 overall pick of his draft class in 2021.

The Broncos selected Bonitto 64th overall in 2022.

Rousseau has the edge over Bonitto in total tackles. However, the Broncos’ rising star has more sacks, forced fumbles, defensive touchdowns, All-Pro selections, and Pro Bowls.

Nik Bonitto Shares Fitting Message Amid Contract Uncertainty

Bonitto led the Broncos with 13.5 sacks in 2024. He and bookend Jonathon Cooper (10.5 sacks) headlined a Broncos defense that set the franchise mark and led the NFL with 63 sacks during the 2024 regular season.

Bonitto shared a post from Fox Sports on X that highlighted the “fear” the Broncos’ edge rushing duo instills in opposing quarterbacks.

Bonitto and Cooper were the top sack-getting duo last season.

Notably, the Broncos signed Cooper, a seventh-round pick in 2021, to a four-year, $54 million extension in November 2024. Similar to Rousseau, Cooper’s only advantage over Bonitto over the 2023 and 2024 seasons is total tackles, where the former’s lead is significant.

Still, the Broncos figure to be hard-pressed to come in below what they gave Cooper in a deal for Bonitto.

Broncos Boast Deep Pass Rush Behind Nik Bonitto

Working in the Broncos’ favor, they have found useful contributors behind Bonitto and Cooper, who have three years of experience combined as starters. The Broncos drafted Jonah Elliss in the third round of the 2024 draft. He recorded 5.0 sacks off the bench as a rookie.

The Broncos also signed former undrafted free agent Dondrea Tillman from the United Football League in 2024, and his sack numbers mirrored Ellis’.

Denver also drafted intriguing rookie Que Robinson from Alabama in Round 4 this year.

The Broncos got 15.5 sacks from their interior defensive linemen, John Franklin-Myers (7.0) and Zach Allen (8.5). They also blitzed at the NFL’s seventh-highest rate during the 2024 regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

Denver may believe that their setup is responsible for Bonitto’s breakout, enough that they can afford to risk losing him as they weigh the value of their veterans.

In addition to Bonitto and Co., Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton needs a new deal.