Broncos Pro Bowler Expected to Secure ‘Hefty’ Payday After Asking Price Leaks

The Denver Broncos have received praise for their offseason efforts, bolstering a team that won 10 games and made the playoffs in 2024 with strong free agency and draft cycles. But the Broncos also have unfinished business with veterans like linebacker Nik Bonitto.

Bonitto is in the final year of a four-year, $5.8 million contract and is in line for a raise after finishing third in the NFL with 13.5 sacks in the regular season.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan expects a “hefty” payday for Bonitto if he repeats his performance.

“Bonitto exploded with a 13.5-sack season in 2024, which helped him land a second-team All-Pro nod along with a Pro Bowl nomination,” Sullivan wrote on May 23. “This career year couldn’t come at a more opportune time as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. If Bonitto can carry his 2024 production into 2025, the 25-year-old will see a hefty contract.”

Bonitto is one of several starters and key contributors in the final year of their contracts with the Broncos.

He joins center Luke Wattenberg, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen, linebacker Alex Singleton, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the former group, underscoring the urgency, or lack thereof, that the Broncos may feel with Bonitto.

Broncos OLB Nick Bonitto Has 1-Word Reaction to Hall of Famer’s Comments

Bonitto has drawn high praise following his breakout seasons, which followed a previous career year in which he logged 8.5 sacks in 15 games, 11 off the bench. Broncos great DeMarcus Ware, who won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2015, offered a lofty comparison.

Ware sees similarities between Bonitto and Von Miller.

However, Ware said he also sees another former Broncos star, Shaquil Barrett, who played for the team from 2015 through 2018.

“Shaq Barrett, he’s more like a solid block, solid guy. Had – very fast, but [Bonitto] had the quickness of Von,” Ware told Kay Adams, explaining the excitement in his face when talking about Bonitto.

“Von was more of a lean guy. But when you have a combination of power and speed, he [Bonitto] has both of those. That’s why I say he can repeat it. He’s not a one-hit wonder because he’s one-dimensional. He can do it again because he has all the attributes to be a great player and be consistent.”

Bonitto saw Ware’s praise, calling the former star a “legend.”

When jokingly confronted with the idea that Broncos brass would prefer that he not talk Bonitto up, Ware quipped, “It is what it is. If he gets paid, he gets paid.”

DeMarcus Ware Expects Nik Bonitto to Repeat 2024 Performance

Ware also said he believes Bonitto can and will repeat his 2024 performance, partly due to playing where he does.

“In the AFC, he can repeat it,” Ware told Adams. “It’s a throwing game in the AFC. NFC, now I would say no. They’re going to put that tight end there with that running back. No, you – no, there’s no chance.

“In the AFC, there’s a lot more one-on-ones. There’s a lot more pass game. And he he can do it. I went over there the late part of my career and was still able to be effective because I got a lot of one-on-ones. That’s just the way that they play. And, especially in that division, I think he can do it again.”

Ware spent three seasons with the Broncos from 2014 through 2016.

The Hall of Famer, Ware, saw so many one-on-ones because he was bookended by Miller, who was on a legendary pace before injuries took their toll.

If Bonitto delivers on Ware’s expectations, he should have little trouble securing the hefty sum he is seeking, which the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson and DNVR’s Zac Stevens have reported will exceed $20 million annually.