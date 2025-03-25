Hi, Subscriber

Broncos' Pro Bowler Responds to Ravens QB Lamar Jackson With 4-Word Message

Lamar Jackson, Denver Broncos
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens talks to media after facing the Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos are unlikely to need confirmation of what fourth-year pass rusher and 2024 Pro Bowler Nik Bonitto can do, but they are getting it.

Renowned pass rush coach Brandon Jordan has shared multiple clips of the players he trains, including Bonitto. One of those clips drew Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s attention, and he offered words of support for his fellow “South Florida Breed.”

“That’s luv big bruh,” Bonitto said in response on X on March 24.

Bonitto recorded a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2024, and he is in the final year of his rookie contract. He expressed excitement over the coming season after Jordan shared the clip on social media.

“Fam [fingers crossed emoji] only the beginning!” Bonitto posted on X on March 23.

The Broncos are expected to wait until after the 2025 draft before deciding on veteran extensions. They are also deep at Bonitto’s position.

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto Praises Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow, Denver Broncos

GettyJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after beating the Denver Broncos.

Jackson’s Ravens defeated Bonitto’s Broncos 41-10 in Week 9. The former MVP threw for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions on 84% completion.

However, Jackson was not the toughest QB the Broncos faced, per Bonitto. That distinction belongs to Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, who the Broncos edge rusher praised for his athleticism and poise under duress.

Burrow’s Bengals beat the Broncos 30-24 in overtime in Week 17.

“He’s probably one of the smarter quarterbacks, and probably the smartest,” Bonitto told the panel of the “Pick a Side” podcast on March 6.

“He knows what’s coming – at least it felt like against us, he knew what was coming. And every time the ball was hiked, the ball’s already getting out and he knew where he wanted to go, and it was always on the money.”

“When we talk about a guy that’s just being able to be smart and manipulate the pocket like he does, it’s just – it was a tough go for us,” Bonitto said. “He was harder, I feel like, to kind of sack and get together than like any other quarterback. Just because, if he sees you going high, he’s going to escape through the B gap, and he’s gonna find a receiver, or he’s just gonna run.”

Burrow completed 79.6% of his throws for 412 yards and 3 TDs versus the Broncos.

He also rushed for another score and overcame absorbing 7 sacks. Broncos head coach Sean Payton also praised Burrow.

“I think understanding how to rush him [is the key to being successful rushing Burrow],” Payton told reporters on December 28. “He does a good job – we even saw it in third-and-13. He gets a first down. You can’t get behind him you got to kind of keep him in the pocket as best you can, which is – it’s difficult to do.”

Bonitto and the Broncos will host Burrow and the Bengals in 2025.

Nik Bonitto on Extension Watch

Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

GettyNik Bonitto #15 of the Denver Broncos celebrates against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Bonitto’s strong 2024 season seemingly has him in line for a raise with free agency looming in 2026.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens offered a reminder to that effect.

The Broncos’ defense ranked second against the run. They also led the league-leading with a franchise-record 63 sacks during the regular season.

“That performance has several players understandably eager to get paid,” The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider wrote on March 17. “One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen.”

“It’s part of why I wouldn’t expect any extension decisions to be made until after the draft.”

That leaves Bonitto and several others – including fellow from-seven players John Franklin-Myers and Zach Allen – in limbo.

