Broncos $36 Million Starter Gets Bad News After Eyebrow-Raising Activity

The Denver Broncos have handed out $50 million in guaranteed money to the trio of Dre Greenlaw, Evan Engram, and Talanoa Hufanga during free agency this offseason. However, several Broncos veterans like John Franklin-Myers have been left waiting.

Franklin-Myers is one of six Broncos starters – seven including nickelback Ja’Quan McMillian – entering the final year of their contracts.

Unfortunately for Franklin-Myers, The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider expects the wait to continue.

“The Broncos are set to bring back their entire defensive line from last season. It was a group that helped Denver finish No. 2 in run defense and provided the interior pass-rushing presence that helped the team pile up a franchise-record 63 sacks,” Kosmider wrote on March 17. “That performance has several players understandably eager to get paid.

“One factor: If Denver does not target a playmaker in the first round, they’ll potentially be in a position to draft one of the top defensive linemen.”

“It’s part of why I wouldn’t expect any extension decisions to be made until after the draft.

Franklin-Myers joins fellow starters Alex Singleton, Courtland Sutton – who held out of OTAs in 2024 over his contract – Luke Wattenberg, Nick Bonitto, and Zach Allen as Broncos players on expiring contracts.

Waiting until after the draft invariably means there will be less of the pot to go around for Franklin-Myers and the rest of the Broncos veterans on expiring deals.

Franklin-Myers’ situation would grow murkier if the Broncos draft a defensive lineman at No. 20.

Broncos DL Raises Eyebrows With Social Media Activity

The former New York Jet has also been the most outspoken, and his public lobbying for a new deal caught the attention of the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson.

“Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers has been active on social media expressing a desire for a contract extension. When a reporter wrote on X not to forget extending outside linebacker Nik Bonitto this offseason, Franklin-Myers replied, ‘Or JFM.’ He also has reposted messages related to other players getting extensions,” Tomasson wrote on March 15.

“After being acquired last April from the New York Jets, Franklin-Myers signed a new two-year, $15 million contract. In the last year of the deal, he [is] on the books in 2025 for a $7.39 million base salary with a cap number of $10 million.”

He led all interior defensive linemen in pressure rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Franklin-Myers also joined Chris Jones, Myles Garrett, and Trey Hendrickson as the only players to record 50-plus pressures five straight years from 2020 through 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

Franklin-Myers agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract after the Broncos traded for him. He was on a four-year, $55 million deal and has earned $36.3 million his seven-year NFL career that began with the Los Angeles Rams.

John Franklin-Myers Questions Broncos GM’s Plans

Broncos general manager George Paton touted Franklin-Myers’ consistency, durability, and versatility after the trade to acquire the veteran. Paton also indicated the Broncos put many hours into getting the trade done.

“It’s something we’ve been working on the last couple weeks,” Paton told media members after the trade in April 2024. “He’s a player we’ve always respected. Durable. He started three straight years. Hasn’t missed a game. Four straight years of 54-plus pressures. He can play all down the line of scrimmage.”

However as time has passed, Franklin-Myers’ focus on his contract has led to interactions with fans suggesting he is waiting to see the same effort from Paton.

“Still counted out..,” Franklin-Myers posted on March 10 amid a slew of new deals in the news.

Over The Cap projects the Broncos have $15.6 million in space after their free agency spending spree. They can create more room with extensions for many of their veterans on expiring deals, including Franklin-Myers, who has $36.3 million in career earnings.

It is unclear how his approach to the matter is being received within the organization. It certainly contrasts with Sutton, who remained away but remained focused on the Broncos in 2024.