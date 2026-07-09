Broncos Pro Bowler Gets Notable Criticism Amid Rival’s Comments

The Denver Broncos have built one of the best defenses in the NFL, with back-to-back seasons of leading the NFL in sacks, largely on the efforts of Nik Bonitto. Bonitto has made back-to-back Pro Bowls and was a Second Team All-Pro in 2024.

Despite his significant impact, particularly over the past two seasons, in the eyes of many, the former second-round pick (2022) still comes in behind some players he has outperformed.

That much was evident amid comments from a member of a rival club.

Nik Bonitto Draws Attention Before Broncos Training Camp

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Bonitto was the only EDGE defender to make his debut in the outlet’s annual poll of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, with the Broncos star checking in 10th on the list.

He narrowly beat out new Cleveland Browns pass rusher Jared Verse.

Fowler also noted Bonitto’s improvement in sack production. He went from 1.5 sacks as a rookie and 8.5 sacks over his first two years to notching 13.5 sacks in 2024 and 14.0 sacks in 2025.

“He’s got maybe the best get-off in the league,” an unnamed personnel evaluator said, per Fowler on July 8. “Serious closing speed. He’s on the quarterback as soon as the ball’s snapped. Good spin move and excellent lower-body flexibility.”

Bonitto, who turns 27 in September, is signed through 2029.

He inked a four-year, $106 million contract extension in September 2025. And with less than $1 million to be saved if they extend him, per Over The Cap, the Broncos have no reason to do so.

Nik Bonitto’s Run Defense Questioned

Bonitto finished fifth in sacks last season after ranking third in 2024. However, he trails only Myles Garrett, now of the Los Angeles Rams, in combined sacks over the past two campaigns.

“Bonitto’s 23.7% pass rush win rate off the edge ranked second in the NFL,” Fowler wrote. “Knocks on him include lack of raw power and run-game prowess, though Denver believes he has improved in those areas.”

Together, Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper give the Broncos a “top dynamic duo.”

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns noted that it is a team effort, but that Bonitto and Cooper lead the way for the Broncos.

“Only five teams in NFL history accumulated as many or more sacks as the 2025 Denver Broncos,” Bahns wrote in June. “Bonitto is now an established star, having proved that his 2024 breakout was no fluke. He boasts two top 10 finishes in Defensive Player of the Year voting since becoming a full-time starter, and the highest paid defender in franchise history seems likely to earn himself another huge raise before long to become one of the NFL’s top earners at the edge rusher position.”

Broncos’ Duo in Danger

Bonitto remains an impactful player for the Broncos heading into the 2026 season. That he is just entering his prime is also encouraging for Denver ahead of the campaign.

But Cooper’s off-field legal issues threaten their current situation.

The Broncos must assess their situation and whether one or some combination of Dondrea Tillman, Drew Sanders, and Jonah Elliss can replace Cooper should he be forced to miss time during the season.