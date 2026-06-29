Broncos Get Critical Update After Decision on $60 Million Starter

The Denver Broncos have yet to truly encounter any ramifications that may result from the ongoing legal matter regarding Jonathon Cooper, and the starting outside linebacker’s situation has grown even more nebulous following recent developments.

It all stems from Cooper being arrested twice over alleged domestic incidents with a former girlfriend that began over cheating allegations.

The Broncos’ wait for his next day in court has also been extended.

Broncos Get Clarity in Jonathon Cooper Update

Cooper, who is under contract with the Broncos through the 2028 season on a four-year deal worth up to $60 million, had multiple trial dates in July, but that is no longer the case.

“FYI: With Douglas Co. DA and a judge upcharging #Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper’s case to include a felony assault, both his initial July 6 motion hearing and July 22nd trial by jury have been vacated,” Klis reported in a post on X on June 29.

“New trial date has not been set. Cooper does have a court hearing scheduled for July 24.”

The Broncos’ rookies are set to report for training camp on July 22, while veterans like Cooper are due in by July 28.

Cooper did not participate in the Broncos’ truncated mandatory minicamp as he navigates his off-field matter. Broncos head coach Sean Payton previously said that he had productive conversations with Cooper.

That was before his second arrest.

After that second apprehension, Payton leaned into another previous message about the Broncos following the NFL’s lead on the embattled pass rusher.

Jonathon Cooper’s Situation Has Taken Several Twists

Payton and the Broncos have drawn calls to cut ties with Cooper, both relieving themselves of the situation and sending a message about where they stand on the alleged implications around domestic violence.

Klis previously reported on scathing remarks from Cooper’s attorney.

The comments came after authorities dropped the charges against his client’s former girlfriend, who was also placed under arrest after the initial conflict.

“White woman admits she was the aggressor,” Harvey Steinberg said, per Klis on June 16. “She makes allegations against my client which police don’t appear to believe. Charges dismissed against white woman. Prosecution against Black man continues. Justice in America.”

Steinberg also recently took on Terrion Arnold, now formerly of the Detroit Lions, as a client.

Jonathon Cooper’s Attorney Gets Good News

The third-year cornerback faces multiple felony charges and a possible life sentence in prison if he is found guilty.

A judge ruled on Monday that Arnold will face charges for armed robbery and kidnapping. However, he was not held without bond, nor will he have to wear an ankle monitor, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, as prosecutors had sought.

Arnold’s situation has no direct ties to the Broncos.

That is, aside from requiring attention from Steinberg, who has a long history with the organization. It also further interrupts his podcast.

Arnold and Broncos star corner Pat Surtain II host the “Closed on Sunday” podcast together. They have not posted an episode in several months. That drought figures to continue amid Arnold’s ongoing issue, while Surtain and the Broncos await a decision on Cooper’s situation.

It is unclear when that will come via the legal process or from the NFL, which could act first.