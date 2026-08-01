Denver Star Brandon Jones Makes Honest Statement on Broncos Future

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones is not hiding where he wants to spend the rest of his NFL career.

Jones, who is entering the final season of his contract, said he would welcome an opportunity to remain in Denver well beyond 2026. He also acknowledged that earning another deal requires him to take care of his responsibilities on and off the field.

“Obviously I would love to play the rest of my career here in Denver,” Jones said, according to a video posted on X by DNVR’s Zac Stevens on August 1. “That would be amazing. I kind of have to do my part. My part is come out here and be the best teammate that I can be with the guys and let my agent and all of the people included handle that.”

It was a candid but measured answer from Jones. He made his preferred outcome clear without publicly pressuring the Broncos or suggesting that contract negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

The timing is significant. Jones is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, potentially forcing Denver to decide whether he remains part of its long-term plans in the secondary.

Brandon Jones’ Contract Creates a Decision for Broncos

Jones signed a three-year, $20 million contract with the Broncos in March 2024. The agreement included an $11 million guarantee and a $5.5 million signing bonus.

He is due $7.5 million in cash during the final season of that deal and carries a salary-cap charge of approximately $9.24 million, according to Spotrac. He does not have another contracted season beyond 2026.

That makes Jones’ situation different from that of a player seeking an early extension with several years remaining. Barring a new agreement, Denver risks losing him in free agency after the season.

The Broncos also have more than one secondary decision approaching. Cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian are among the other players whose futures could require attention, making the allocation of Denver’s money in the defensive backfield an important organizational question.

Jones’ comments suggest he would prefer to remove at least one variable from that equation.

His approach, however, is to allow his performance and presence inside the locker room to make the argument for him.

Jones Has Become an Important Piece of Denver’s Defense

Jones arrived in Denver after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He quickly established himself as one of the Broncos’ most productive defenders.

The former third-round pick led Denver with a career-high 115 tackles during the 2024 regular season. He also recorded three interceptions in his first year with the organization.

Jones followed that performance with 78 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception across 14 appearances in 2025. His season ended after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in December, preventing him from taking part in the remainder of Denver’s postseason run.

Although conventional tackle totals do not provide a complete evaluation of safety play, Jones has demonstrated that he can contribute against both the run and pass. Pro Football Focus gave him a 75.7 run-defense grade for the 2025 season, ranking him 26th among qualifying safeties.

Denver must now determine what that production, versatility and experience are worth beyond the current season.

Jones will turn 29 in April 2027, meaning another contract would cover a portion of his early 30s. That could affect the length and guarantees the Broncos are willing to offer, particularly with other players approaching potential paydays.

Still, continuity has value for a defense with championship expectations. Jones already understands Denver’s system and has played alongside the core members of its secondary. Replacing him would require the Broncos to spend money, draft capital or both without knowing whether the replacement could provide the same reliability.

Jones cannot control that calculation. His statement indicated that he understands as much.

He has publicly told Denver where he wants to be. The next step is giving the Broncos enough reasons to feel the same way.