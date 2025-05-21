PFF Labeled Denver Broncos Defender as Best Chance to Be Best at Position

Denver Broncos’ Brandon Jones has a chance to become a breakout player this season from his safety position. Jones had 115 tackles and 3 interceptions last season for the Broncos. In an article by Dalton Wasserman of PFF, he picks Jones as having a chance to be the best at his position:

Jones was one of the most underrated free agent signings in the NFL last offseason. His first year in Denver was terrific, as he posted an 89.8 coverage grade that ranked third in the NFL. While many will be skeptical of a sudden breakout from a player in his fifth NFL season, they should be optimistic about Jones’ abilities because he wasn’t even used optimally last season.

Less than 55% of Jones’ snaps last season came as a true free safety. On those snaps, he recorded a 90.6 coverage grade, best in the NFL. When aligned anywhere else, that number drops to 64.6, which ranks outside the top 30 safeties.

Denver has decided to complement Jones with another free agent acquisition, Talanoa Hufanga, who is a more natural box safety. Increasing the number of snaps where Jones is playing in his most comfortable alignment could unlock another level of production for him.

Jones has elite coverage skills

Lined up deep in the secondary, he sees the entire field, processes route concepts in real-time, and consistently positions himself to make game-changing plays. Whether it’s reading the quarterback’s eyes, jumping a seam route, or undercutting a deep post, Jones’ coverage instincts are second to none.

At 6’0″ with fluid hips and 4.6 speed, he can cover ground like a corner and close gaps in an instant. Quarterbacks who test him deep quickly learn that Jones isn’t just back there to clean up mistakes; he is back there to punish them.

Jones’s presence in the back end of the defense has transformed his team’s approach. With him covering the deep third or roaming in a two-high shell, cornerbacks can take more risks, and coordinators can dial up more aggressive blitz packages knowing Jones is there to clean up any loose ends.

Jones loves the scheme

One of the biggest reasons why Jones chose the Broncos last season during free agency was the scheme. Last year during an interview, he went into details about playing in a good scheme and how that made it a great fit while looking for a home.

“The scheme was big,” Jones said in a sit-down interview with 9NEWS during the first week of training camp. “The scheme is always big for me. I wanted to play somewhere where I would be utilized to my full potential. And not be labeled or branched into one category.”

Off the field, Jones is a quiet leader, respected for his work ethic and humility. Younger players often gravitate toward him for guidance, and his example in the locker room sets the tone for a defense built on trust and discipline. It should be a great season for Jones and the Broncos’ secondary.