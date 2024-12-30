Insider Sends Encouraging Message for Broncos’ $35 Million QB

The Denver Broncos settled their quarterback spot with Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2024 draft who has rewritten the franchise record books in his first NFL season. But his backups, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, are both free agents after the season.

Stidham is the most experienced in the Broncos’ system, having played in Denver in 2023.

Wilson, though, was a trade acquisition before the 2024 draft. He has operated as the team’s QB3 since his arrival. He could also be the one who draws interest in free agency.

“Based on what’s happened with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, someone oughta roll the dice on Zach Wilson in 2025,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer posted on X on December 30.

Wilson played well for the Broncos in the preseason but has not played during the regular season.

Like Wilson, Darnold and Smith were both former New York Jets franchise QBs.

For one reason or another, neither player panned out with the organization, bounced around the league for multiple seasons, and found at least potential long-term homes with new teams.

Wilson is in the final year of a four-year, $35 million contract, of which he has already earned $32.4 million, per Over The Cap. It could take him some time to get another lucrative, long-term deal, but Darnold and Smith are proof it can be done.

Fellow Former Jets Show Potential Path for Broncos QB Zach Wilson

Darnold was an early-season MVP candidate. Moreover, the Minnesota Vikings are 14-2 with a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He spent two years with the Carolina Panthers – going 8-9 as a starter – before spending a year as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023.

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

He is poised to sign a contract that rivals the three-year, $100 million pact that Baker Mayfield signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 offseason.

Smith spent one season with the New York Giants, one with the Los Angeles Chargers, and then landed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He backed up former Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Seattle for three seasons. He did not see the field in mop-up duty during Year 1.

Smith is in his third season as the Seahawks’ QB1 and has earned two Pro Bowl nods.

Smith’s first deal with the Seahawks, in 2019, was worth less than $1 million. He signed a three-year, $75 million pact with the Seahawks in 2023.

The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option, all but ensuring the 25-year-old former No. 2 overall pick hits unrestricted free agency in 2025. Where he ends up is unclear, but Wilson could have plenty of options.

Potential Landing Spots for Zach Wilson

Bleacher Report’s James Palmer projected as many as six teams will need quarterbacks. Many of them might need to turn to veteran options, either as stop-gaps or bridges to a young prospect.

Among the potential landing spots for a player like Wilson are the Las Vegas Raiders.

“These can change over the last two weeks. But the Giants need a quarterback, the Browns could look at a quarterback, the Titans could look at a quarterback, the Raiders need a quarterback, the Jets need a quarterback,” Palmer said during a live stream on December 26.

“If the Giants win one of their last two games, all the teams in the top five could be sitting there at 3-14. Patriots could have the first pick, Titans could be picking as high as 2, Raiders could be at 5. So these are all of the teams that we’re going to get to that are jockeying, maybe, for quarterbacks. And maybe, possibly, two could be taken up there. So some teams are going to have to look at other avenues.”

The Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. That leaves them tied with the Browns, Patriots – who do not need a QB – and Titans.

The Raiders have four wins and could find themselves in that group.

The Raiders face the Chargers in Week 18. LA clinched a playoff berth in Week 17 and could rest their starters. Another win could put the Raiders just out of reach of the top QB prospects. That would be good news for a veteran like Wilson, who could also return to the Broncos.