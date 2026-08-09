Former Broncos Starting Quarterback Makes Major Career Decision

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to call it a career again.

The Broncos once turned to Bridgewater to lead them, and the quarterback largely delivered, going 7-7 with 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. That was during the 2021 campaign. The Broncos traded for Russell Wilson the very next offseason.

Nevertheless, Bridgewater had already overcome personal tragedy at that point, and kept on pushing in an unlikely NFL career that helped him make a long-lasting difference.

Ex-Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Stepping Away From NFL Again

“Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater has informed the team that he plans to step away from the team, with retirement likely,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported of the former Broncos passer on X on August 9. “At age 33, Bridgewater was set to be Detroit’s backup. Now, they’ll work out a few QBs.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke from the heart about Bridgewater.

The two have known one another since 2018 and 2019, when they were both with the New Orleans Saints in different capacities.

This would be Bridgewater’s second retirement. He cut his first one short in 2024, joining Campbell and the Lions. He has also had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins in a career that was nearly derailed by a catastrophic injury that nearly cost him is leg.

“Just 33 years old. Seems like he’s been playing forever. But the former Vikings first rounder does look to potentially retire again,” Rapoport said on “Inside Training Camp” on August 9.

“For the Detroit Lions, the backup quarterback spot is essential. They brought him in last year at the end when they needed someone, and they’re working out quarterbacks this morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if they looked to the trade market as well to see if they could get a veteran backup quarterback built to win. They have to have an option if Jared Goff goes down.”

Bridgewater has been an inspiration on and off the NFL field.

Teddy Bridgewater Inspired Lasting Change

Bridgewater drew attention recently, not for his time with the Broncos or anything that he did in the NFL. Instead, he came under fire in Florida after receiving a suspension for funding items like meals and rides for some of the players on the high school team he coached.

After much ado, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Teddy Bridgewater Act” into law.

“High school coaches in the state will now be able to use their own money to help their players with expenses,” the Associated Press and ESPN reported in May.

“There will be strict rules regarding how — and how much — coaches can spend. It would apply to a team’s head coach only, cannot be used in recruiting, must be reported in full to a state agency and is capped at $15,000 per team per year.”

It covers items “such as food, transportation, physical therapy and rehabilitation services.”

Additionally, DeSantis signed a separate bill that raised the salaries of high school coaches in the state.

Bridgewater spoke about his players being part of his motivation to return. He wanted to show them what was possible if they remind locked in on their goals. He ultimately showed them more than even he bargained for.