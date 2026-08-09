Former Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater Has Change of Heart Amid Major Career News

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has had a change of heart.

Bridgewater, the former potential franchise QB, has bounced back from a career-threatening leg injury to play 12 years in the NFL, including four seasons in Minnesota with the Vikings. This offseason, Bridgewater signed with the Detroit Lions.

That set the stage for Bridgewater to at least be on the sidelines twice against his former team this coming season. However, Bridgewater is ready to pursue other opportunities.

Ex-Vikings Star Teddy Bridgewater Set to Announce Retirement

“#Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater has informed the team that he plans to step away from the team, with retirement likely,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X on August 9 about the former Vikings star. “At age 33, Bridgewater was set to be Detroit’s backup. Now, they’ll work out a few QBs.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the media about the decision.

Campbell was an assistant coach on the New Orleans Saints when Bridgewater was there during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This is the QB’s second time calling it a career.

“Teddy Bridgewater is going to–he’s going to step away. So, I’ve known Teddy a long time. And, man, the human being is unbelievable. Certainly, the player. Everything that he’s about. The type of teammate he is. The way he prepares. Always played the game up here [pointed at head] and had a huge heart. He’s going to be missed,” Campbell told reporters during his media availability on August 9.

“I’ll never forget 2019, when Drew [Brees] got injured. We had just gone out to the Rams. Got beat out there, and Drew got his thumb, and we lost him for five weeks, and Teddy stepped in. We won five in a row, man. And that was Teddy. And then, just his time being with us meant a lot, and it meant a lot to our guys, so he’s going to be missed.”

Teddy Bridgewater Overcame Devastating Injury

Bridgewater, who turns 34 in November, has 15,182 yards, 75 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions in his career. He is 33-32 as a starter, logging QB1 status with all but two of the organizations that he has been with: the Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bridgewater has earned more than $66 million in his career, per Over The Cap.

The former 32nd overall pick of the 2014 draft went 17-11 as the Vikings’ starter, posting a 6,150-28-22 line during his tenure.

Bridgewater has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins, underscoring his highly regarded he remained even after his devastating knee injury nearly cost him his career and, more importantly, his leg.