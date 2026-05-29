Broncos’ ‘Abundance of Riches’ at WR Could Spark Trade Discussions

The Denver Broncos enter the 2026 season with one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

This is a luxury that has naturally sparked trade speculation around several young playmakers.

While Denver has shown no indication that a move is imminent, the organization’s abundance of talent at the position could eventually force difficult decisions as the season approaches.

According to a recent article from Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, receivers Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin have emerged as potential trade candidates if the Broncos decide to capitalize on their depth. Both players have flashed significant potential early in their careers and would likely command meaningful compensation on the trade market.

Broncos Have Built a Deep and Competitive Receiver Room

Denver’s receiving corps is arguably deeper than it has been in years. Mims has already established himself as one of the league’s most dangerous big-play threats, while Franklin continues to develop chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix after their successful partnership at Oregon.

Add in star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who the Broncos got in a blockbuster trade this summer plus other veteran contributors and promising young options, the Broncos suddenly find themselves with more capable receivers than available snaps.

That reality has led some to wonder whether Denver could leverage its depth to address other needs while acquiring valuable draft capital.

Kosmider suggested either Mims or Franklin could potentially fetch an early Day 2 draft pick, highlighting how teams around the league value young receivers on rookie contracts.

Still, depth has proven valuable for Denver.

The Broncos experienced several injury-related challenges at receiver last season, including setbacks that limited rookie Pat Bryant at various points throughout the year. Those situations reinforced the importance of having multiple capable options ready to contribute.

Head coach Sean Payton has long favored creating competition across his roster, and few position groups currently embody that philosophy more than wide receiver.

Internal battles for targets, playing time, and future contracts could help elevate the entire offense throughout training camp and the regular season.

Offensive Balance May Ultimately Determine Broncos Approach

The Broncos’ decision-making process extends beyond simply evaluating receiver talent.

New offensive coordinator Davis Webb will be tasked with finding the proper balance between a crowded receiving corps, an evolving running game, and emerging contributors at other positions.

Denver has made it clear that improving its rushing attack remains a priority.

Broncos at 13 after being a broken ankle away from the Super Bowl is crazy. https://t.co/Yxf1ifvWqA — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 28, 2026

The Broncos want to become more effective controlling games on the ground, particularly in short-yardage and clock-management situations. If that emphasis materializes, opportunities for pass catchers could become even more limited.

At the same time, Denver’s offense features several intriguing young pieces outside of the receiver room.

Tight end Justin Joly is among the players generating optimism as a potential middle-of-the-field weapon. Should Joly emerge as a reliable target, the competition for touches will only intensify.

For now, the Broncos appear content to embrace their depth rather than rush into a trade.

But as roster battles unfold and roles become clearer, Denver’s surplus at wide receiver could become one of the team’s most fascinating storylines heading into the 2026 season.