Bronco’s Agree To Terms On Third Round Rookie

The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms on third round selection Sai’vion Jones, the Denver Post announced Wednesday.

“After being picked 101st overall, Jones is slated to earn $6,158,328 on his four-year deal, according to Spotrac.com,” wrote Jon Heath for Broncos Wire. “Over the next four seasons, Jones’ salaries are projected to be $1,119,696, $1,399,620, $1,679,544 and $1,959,468. Only the top 51 contracts count against Denver’s salary cap during the offseason, so Spotrac projects Jones to have a net cap hit of $279,696 in 2025.”

Jones Named Team’s Best Value Pick

In a recent article posted by The Athletic, the respected outlet looked to uncover each teams best value pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. Of the seven players selected two weeks ago, Sai’vion Jones was deemed the most likely to out perform expectations.

“Jones may be the player with the best chance to dramatically outplay his draft slot,” Nick Kosmider wrote. “The 6-foot-5, 283-pound prospect had a breakthrough year in 2024, tallying 43 pressures, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles. Though Jones played four seasons at LSU, he enters the NFL at just 21 and is still ascending as a pass rusher.”

Performing well in the later rounds of the draft is something that head coach Sean Payton takes a lot of pride in.

“Ninety-five percent of the discussion about the draft is the first round,” Payton said as quoted by the Broncos’ lead writer. “When you really evaluate a good draft, it’s these later picks. We’re anxious to see how they evolve.”

The combination of size and speed in the team’s newest pass rush weapon has experts excited about just how the former Tiger will evolve.

“Jones’ blend of size, skill and SEC experience should help him make an impact along Denver’s defensive front sooner rather than later,” Kosmider wrote.

Jones Is A Self Proclaimed Swiss Army Knife

Much has been made about how the rookie will be utilized, with conflicting reports coming from the experts, the GM, and the player himself.

“When you pick me, you’re drafting a couple of players,” Jones said. “I’m not just an edge player. I can play a 4-line, a 3-line…I can play across the line. I felt like that’s the reason why they felt like I was a person they should draft.”

General manager George Paton is on record hinting that Jones might serve as more of a run gap stopper, and less of a pass rusher.

“He kind of fits our mold of defensive line,” Paton said. “He’ll play [defensive] end for us, but he has flexibility down the line of scrimmage. This guy is long. He’s strong [and] plays with really good leverage. Then he’s improving as a rusher. You could see that throughout the season.”

Whether its the GM, the player, or the scouts, every source I have analyzed has praised the young man’s motor. With Paton saying he plays ‘110 miles per hour every play.’

“A 4-3 defensive end who fits the NFL mold with size, toughness and effort,” his official scouting report on NFL.com reads. “Jones has good bend and a couple of reliable moves to unlock the top of the rush. He rarely works beyond pocket depth and has an instinctive secondary rush to cook in the pocket. His hands are twitchy and violent but he allows blockers into his frame a little too often. Maximum energy is exerted on every rep but he might need to improve pacing to become more consistent against the run. Jones’ translatable traits and rush talent make him an ascending prospect who could see early third-down reps before taking on a starting spot in the future.”