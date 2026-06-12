Broncos All-Pro Defensive Lineman Sends Message to Rookie Replacement of Ex-Teammate

The Denver Broncos held their final practice of OTAs on Thursday, June 11. Next week begins a mandatory minicamp for all players. It’ll be the first time fans get a glimpse of what the 2026 Broncos team will look like after a productive offseason.

The trade for Jaylen Waddle in March sent their 2026 first-round, third-round, and fourth-round picks to Miami. This trade was made after a very quiet free agency, where the Broncos let go of veteran defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, a signing many fans were hoping would happen.

Franklin-Myers found himself signing with the Tennessee Titans, leaving the Broncos to find his replacement at the 2026 NFL draft. His two-time All-Pro ex-teammate Zach Allen, revealed his feelings about Franklin-Myers and who will succeed him this season.

Third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, Tyler Onyedim.

Zach Allen Says John Franklin-Myers Leaving Broncos is Just ‘Business’

After the Denver Broncos’ Thursday OTA, Zach Allen spoke to the media about how it’s been at camp without John Franklin-Myers.

“Obviously, it was a blast playing with him for the past two years,” Allen said of Franklin-Myers. “The NFL just moves forward, that’s just the nature of the business.”

Franklin-Myers started alongside Allen in 15 games last season, he recorded a career high 7.5 sacks, 12 solo tackles, and six tackles-for-loss. The 29-year-old was third behind Nik Bonitto and Johnathon Cooper for the Broncos’ league-leading 68 sacks.

Allen followed behind Franklin-Myers with seven. He was selected to the First Team All-Pro along with Garett Bolles, Devon Key, and Quinn Meinerz.

Franklin-Myers’ return to the Broncos in 2026 seemed imminent, however, Sean Payton and George Paton seemed to have other plans.

“We got some really good guys here who are stepping up, I’m really excited to be working with them,” Allen said about the team with Franklin-Myers. “We are a really deep group, and it’s going to be fun to see how it goes.”

The Broncos added defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim and linebacker Red Murdock for defensive depth during the draft.

Onyedim was the Broncos’ first overall selection in 2026, working up to be Franklin-Myers’ successor this upcoming season.

“He’s got the hard part kinda done,” Allen said of Onyedim. “You can definitely tell he’s got the physical traits … he really takes the film serious, which is pretty rare for young players.”

Tyler Onyedim’s College Career

Tyler Onyedim began his college football career at Iowa State, where he redshirted his freshman year in 2021. Before transferring to Texas A&M in 2025, Onyedim started in all 26 games his sophomore and junior year.

He received All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention in 2023 after recording two tackles, 6.5 TFLs with two sacks.

As an Aggie, Onyedim started in 12 of the 13 games with a season total 48 tackles, 8.5 TFLs with 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He was a part of a historic Texas A&M team, helping lead the Aggies to their first College Football Playoff in school history.

Unfortunately for Onyedim and the Aggies, their run was cut short by the Miami Hurricanes in the first-round.

125 days later, Onyedim got his shot at the NFL after getting drafted to the Denver Broncos in the third-round and 66th overall pick.