Broncos Could Trade For ‘Draft Capital’ Before Season Starts

The Denver Broncos gave away a big chunk of their future to get quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

That deal cost Denver two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and put the Broncos in a disastrous financial situation after giving Wilson a 5-year, $245 million contract extension.

Now, two years later, and with a new coach in Sean Payton and Wilson out the door, the Broncos could be looking to get back some of that future via trades.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell tabbed the Broncos as the AFC team “most likely to be working the phones in August” when it comes to trades.

“The Broncos are on a roster roller-coaster,” Barnwell wrote. “After trading away years of draft capital to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson and coach Sean Payton and going on an offseason spending spree last year, the team’s decision to move on from Wilson and start over with rookie Bo Nix leaves it in a difficult bind. Like the empty nesters who sold their house and downsized, the Broncos have too much stuff.”

Broncos Have Too Many Offensive Skill Players

Denver drafted a quarterback in the first round with Oregon’s Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft — one of many positions where the Broncos have more than enough players and could look to make a move.

“At receiver, Payton inherited Courtland Sutton, traded up in the 2023 draft to take Marvin Mims and signed Josh Reynolds in free agency in March,” Barnwell wrote. “Is there really a role for Tim Patrick, coming back after two years lost to injury? At running back, is Denver going to carry Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Audric Estime and promising 2023 rookie Jaleel McLaughlin on its roster all season? What if Blake Watson breaks through in camp?”

Of that group, only Sutton (90 receptions, 772 yards, 10 TDs) and Williams (1,002 yards total offense, 5 TDs) seem like they would be untouchable.

Two Draft Possibilities for Broncos

Barnwell identified two specific draft candidates for the Broncos in third-year cornerback Damarri Mathis and third-year tight end Greg Dulcich.

“There are players who predated Payton’s time with the organization who could be traded away, especially if they haven’t shown much since he arrived, including cornerback Damarri Mathis and tight end Greg Dulcich,” Barnwell wrote. “None of the players included here are going to attract enormous returns, but as the Broncos redraw themselves in Payton’s image, they should be looking to try to recoup some much-needed draft capital for 2025 and beyond ”

Mathis was a fourth-round pick in 2022 (No. 115 overall) and Dulcich was a third-round pick in 2022 (No. 80 overall). Mathis’ numbers dropped significantly in 2023, when he made 7 starts after starting 11 games as a rookie — he also doesn’t have an interception through his first two seasons.

Injuries have been an issue for Dulcich through his first two seasons, but he showed a ton of promise as a rookie with 33 receptions for 411 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns despite playing in just 10 games. In 2023, Dulcich played in just two games due to a hamstring injury.