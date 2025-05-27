Denver Broncos Excited to See BIG Defensive Moves Payoff

The Denver Broncos were able to sign two of the San Francisco 49ers impactful defenders in linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Both players bring leadership and grit to an already good Broncos defense. Denver’s defense was ranked 7th in total defense, 3rd in rushing defense, 3rd in scoring defense, 3rd in scoring defense, and 3rd in red zone defense.

In an article in March by Aric Dilalla, head coach Sean Payton feels they have made huge strides in adding both guys to the roster.

“I would say, man, there’s some similar traits relative to [point] A, they’ve both made huge strides in their early years as defensive players,” Payton told DenverBroncos.com on Sunday. “Immediately in our league, from afar, when you evaluate the film on both those guys, they were impactful right away with the 49ers’ defense. We had a clear vision for both those players relative to our team. And so when that, when that kind of fits, it’s one of the things that we look closely at relative to free agency — different than the draft: having a vision, understanding what the role will be immediately. And they’re both physical players that enjoy playing.”

Greenlaw and Hufanga impact

Both players are physical and can dominate a game at any time. They’re not just physical — they’re violent, disciplined, and relentless. Together, they bring a brand of football that’s becoming rarer in today’s game which is fast, physical, and unforgiving. Greenlaw reads plays with precision, attacks the line of scrimmage with authority, and delivers punishing hits that echo through the stadium. Whether it’s stuffing a running back in the hole or lighting up a tight end over the middle, he sets the tone early and often.

Behind him roams Hufanga, a heat-seeking missile with a nose for the football and zero hesitation. Known for stepping into the box and delivering big hits, he blurs the line between safety and linebacker. He’s physical in coverage, dangerous in run support, and fearless in every situation. The Broncos were able to sign two of the best at their position this offseason.

Injury History

Unfortunately, both Greenlaw and Hufanga, have a history of injuries that can be harmful to any team. Greenlaw is returning from an injury and he is expected to be cleared for training camp.

“Quite honestly — we would have had a much more difficult time signing them, had there not been prior injuries,” Payton said. “We felt with those guys, that there’s always that risk valuation that’s measured in and we felt pretty good about it.

“We feel like in our program, we will be smart enough to understand their workload and all the things to try and get them healthy for the field. But there’s always some risk with that.”

For the Broncos, this duo will help establish a defensive identity rooted in toughness and grit as they don’t rely on finesse. They impose their will and in big games, when energy and emotion matter most, they show up and hit harder than anyone on the field.