Broncos Get Latest Court Update on Jonathon Cooper Following Arrest

On Thursday June 4, Denver Broncos star linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief in an altercation involving his girlfriend. The report came via TMZ stating:

“Jonathon Cooper is behind bars in a Colorado jail … after the standout Broncos linebacker was arrested Thursday night around 11 PM, TMZ Sports has learned. It’s unclear what led up to the arrest, but the 6th-year pro is being held on two counts of domestic violence, as well as criminal mischief. The 28-year-old was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 AM. JC is scheduled to go before a judge this morning … and he’s got another hearing set for Monday.”

Cooper’s girlfriend was also arrested.

Less a week later, Cooper’s hearing and trial dates were set, hoping to be found not guilty.

Denver Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Pled Not Guilty

Denver Broncos beat writer Luca Evans shared to X the most recent update on Jonathon Cooper’s arrest:

Jonathon Cooper’s Career With Broncos

In 2021, Jonathon Cooper was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft out of Ohio State. Since then, Cooper has been a vital piece to the Broncos dominating defense the last five seasons.

Cooper, 28, has 31.5 career sacks, 238 total tackles, and two interceptions on a line shared with All-Pro pass rusher Nik Bonitto.

In the midst of his breakout season in 2024 where he recorded a career high 10.5 sacks, Cooper signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $60 million.

His 2024 season was slightly overshadowed by his All-Pro teammates Zach Allen, Bonitto, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.