Broncos Get Latest Court Update on Jonathon Cooper Following Arrest

On Thursday June 4, Denver Broncos star linebacker Jonathon Cooper was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and one count of criminal mischief in an altercation involving his girlfriend. The report came via TMZ stating:
“Jonathon Cooper is behind bars in a Colorado jail … after the standout Broncos linebacker was arrested Thursday night around 11 PM, TMZ Sports has learned. It’s unclear what led up to the arrest, but the 6th-year pro is being held on two counts of domestic violence, as well as criminal mischief. The 28-year-old was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 AM. JC is scheduled to go before a judge this morning … and he’s got another hearing set for Monday.”
Cooper’s girlfriend was also arrested.
Less a week later, Cooper’s hearing and trial dates were set, hoping to be found not guilty.
Denver Broncos’ Jonathon Cooper Pled Not Guilty
Denver Broncos beat writer Luca Evans shared to X the most recent update on Jonathon Cooper’s arrest:
“Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper pled not guilty in Douglas County court today to a charge of criminal mischief stemming from his June 4 arrest. Motions hearing scheduled for July 6, according to court docket. Jury trial scheduled for July 22 + 23, just before start of camp.”
The Broncos training camp is expected to start the week after Cooper’s trial on July 27.
Cooper appeared in court with Broncos’ vice president of player development Ray Jackson, attorney Harvey Steinberg, and former outside linebacker coach Michael Wilhoite.
Following his arrest, Cooper admitted to law enforcement that he restrained his girlfriend’s arm and tried to her iPhone to stop her from leaving with it.
Fortunately for Cooper, the conflicting statements on behave of himself and his girlfriend shows that there was no probable cause for harassment or assault charges.
“‘According to the report written by police officer Elijah Hamdeed, there “was no probable cause for harassment or assault charges given conflicting statements and lack of specific physical evidence,'” per Mike Klis at Channel 9 News.
Jonathon Cooper Posts Apology on Social Media
On Saturday, Jonathon Cooper posted a thread of stories on Instagram apologizing for the dispute between him and his girlfriend.
“Broncos OLB Jonathon Cooper with a Bible verse and series of IG story posts tonight after his arrest Thursday night,” Luca Evans posted on X. “‘I apologize to my family to my friends and my community … And so many others.'”
Head coach Sean Payton has yet to comment on the arrest of Cooper.
Jonathon Cooper’s Career With Broncos
In 2021, Jonathon Cooper was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft out of Ohio State. Since then, Cooper has been a vital piece to the Broncos dominating defense the last five seasons.
Cooper, 28, has 31.5 career sacks, 238 total tackles, and two interceptions on a line shared with All-Pro pass rusher Nik Bonitto.
In the midst of his breakout season in 2024 where he recorded a career high 10.5 sacks, Cooper signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $60 million.
His 2024 season was slightly overshadowed by his All-Pro teammates Zach Allen, Bonitto, and NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II.
Broncos Get Latest Court Update on Jonathon Cooper Following Arrest