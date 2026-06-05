Broncos’ $60 Million Star Arrested for Domestic Violence

One of the biggest stars on the Denver Broncos has landed in hot water.

According to TMZ, Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested on Thursday night on 2 counts of domestic violence and 1 count of criminal mischief.

Cooper, a 2021 7th-round pick, signed a 4-year, $60 million contract extension with the Broncos in November 2024.

From TMZ: “Jonathon Cooper is behind bars in a Colorado jail … after the standout Broncos linebacker was arrested Thursday night around 11 PM, TMZ Sports has learned. It’s unclear what led up to the arrest, but the 6th-year pro is being held on two counts of domestic violence, as well as criminal mischief. The 28-year-old was booked into a detention facility at 2:38 AM. JC is scheduled to go before a judge this morning … and he’s got another hearing set for Monday.”

Cooper has started every regular-season game for the Broncos for the last 3 seasons — a stretch in which he’s racked up 27.0 sacks, 27 TFL, and 49 QB hits as his team has risen to become a Super Bowl contender and 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses.

Cooper was at OTAs with the Broncos on Thursday.

“Didn’t see any 11-on reps for Courtland Sutton, Pat Surtain, Ben Powers, Jonathon Cooper, Jahdae Barron today,” Broncos reporter Luca Evans wrote on X on Thursday. “Not much for JK Dobbins + RJ Harvey in team periods either. Cooper + Barron did some rehab work this offseason (Barron had a clean-up), banged up a bit in ‘25.”

From 7th Round Pick to Elite NFL Edge Rusher

Cooper was one of two edge rushers out of Ohio State selected by the Broncos in 2021 alongside Baron Browning, who the Broncos took in the 3rd round (No. 105 overall).

Denver traded Browning to the Arizona Cardinals the same day Cooper signed his new contract.

Cooper’s breakout season with 10.5 sacks in 2024 was overshadowed by a pair of NFL All-Pro teammates on the defensive front with edge rusher Nik Bonitto and defensive end Zach Allen — not to mention NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II at cornerback.

Cooper’s deal was the second massive extension the Broncos signed in a short period of time in 2024, following the 4-year, $96 million contract extension Surtain signed just one month earlier.

Cooper would have been one of the most sought-after free agents in the NFL following the 2024 season if the Broncos hadn’t signed him to an extension when they did — and likely saved the franchise quite a bit of money in the process.

Almost 1 year later, it was Bonitto who cashed in big with a 4-year, $106 million contract extension in September 2025.

Cooper Called ‘Best Kept Secret’ for Broncos in 2025

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder singled Cooper out as Denver’s “Best Kept Secret” headed into the 2025 season.

“This will likely be the last time Cooper is eligible to be considered a ‘secret’ as he’s destined to make a Pro Bowl and/or All-Pro team sooner rather than later,” Holder wrote in May 2025. “He’s logged 19.5 sacks over the last two years and ranked 13th among edge-rushers with 61 total pressures during the 2024 regular season, per Pro Football Focus. The 2021 seventh-round pick has exceeded expectations and became one of the main reasons the Broncos were a top-three defense in points allowed last season.”