Broncos Named One of NFL’s ‘Worst Trade Destinations’

It probably just seems like piling on at this point when it comes to criticizing the Denver Broncos for any number of franchise malaise; terrible contracts, bad play, lousy coaching … but mainly all the losing. So much losing.

That’s why it’s no surprise when the Broncos end up on a list like the one from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listing the five worst trade destinations in the NFL ahead of training camp, where he put the Broncos at No. 3.

“The Broncos’ best selling point, and the reason they aren’t higher on this list, is the opportunity to play for Sean Payton. The former Saints head coach has a long enough track record of success to have the benefit of the doubt,” Ballentine said. “But Drew Brees isn’t walking through that door, and a quarterback battle between Bo Nix and Zach Wilson doesn’t exactly sell the idea of playing for the Broncos.” No, it does not. But that’s not the only problem the Broncos have headed into 2024.

Broncos Facing Another Down Year in 2024

The Broncos surprised many by going 8-9 in 2023 in Payton’s first year as head coach — they were even in playoff contention until the last few weeks of the season.

The roster in 2024 isn’t shaping up to be able to achieve even those mediocre heights.

The Broncos released arguably their best player, safety Justin Simmons, in a salary cap move. They let star center Lloyd Cushenberry leave in free agency. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has threatened to sit out training camp while he seeks a raise. All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II is up for a lucrative contract extension and his days in Denver might be numbered if that can’t get done.

The Broncos are also dealing with an NFL record of $85 million in dead cap money over the next two seasons after releasing quarterback Russell Wilson two years into a 5-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million in guaranteed money.

“… Nix has a long way to go to lead the Broncos to contention in an AFC West that features the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, along with a Chargers team that should be more dangerous with Jim Harbaugh at the helm,” Ballentine wrote. “The Raiders have more answers on defense, so it’s not hard to argue that the Broncos are the worst landing spot in their division. If the Broncos were able to trade for a player, they would have room for a big contract extension. However, they also have Patrick Surtain II to pay.”

What Are Over/Under Win Totals For Broncos?

ESPN Bet has the Broncos projected over/under total at 5.5 wins for 2024 — above just the New England Patriots (4.5 wins) and Carolina Panthers (4.5 wins).

Denver has hit the under on its projected win total the last four seasons, which is the longest current streak in the NFL.

From ESPN Bet: “Denver won eight games last season but has a projection of 5.5 wins for this season. The only other team with that large a decrease from its 2023 actual win total is Cleveland (11 wins in 2023, 8.5 win total in 2024).”