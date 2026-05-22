Broncos Star Sends Clear Message on Bo Nix Conspiracy Theory

Denver Broncos All-Pro Garett Bolles has heard it all when it comes to how the team’s season ended. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Bolles discussed the latest Broncos news, Bo Nix’s injury and his partnership with USAA.

Nix sustained one of the more unique injuries in recent memory during the final plays of the Broncos’ 33-30 playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills. After his traditional postgame press conference, Broncos head coach Sean Payton called an additional media session minutes later announcing that Nix would miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Bolles has heard all the conspiracy theories with fans claiming that Nix sustained the injury in the locker room.

Garett Bolles on Broncos QB Bo Nix Conspiracy: ‘It Did Not Happen in the Locker Room’

Bolles recalled finding out about Nix’s devastating injury. The star offensive lineman emphasized that Nix injured his ankle during the final plays of the Bills-Broncos game, not in the locker room.

“I didn’t truly know until he was in the locker room with his family and then they told me to come over and he was in the corner,” Bolles told Heavy Sports during an exclusive interview. “So, it’s just devastating. It broke my heart. Made me sick to my stomach.

“But knowing Bo and his family, they’re phenomenal people and his body heals like a champion. So I’m really looking forward to seeing what he’s doing. He’s healthy. He’ll be ready to rock and roll when we need him to rock and roll. And I’m just really happy (for) how far we got,” Bolles continued.

“Obviously, it was a devastating blow for us. But I found out right when the whole world found out, to be honest. It did not happen in the locker room. It literally happened on the field. So I’ll nip that in the bud. Like I said, man, it was a devastating time for all of us.”

Broncos Star Garett Bolles Sends Clear Message on Bo Nix’s Injury

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As Bolles noted, it was a devastating way for the Broncos season to end. Denver was still three points away from making the Super Bowl with backup Jarrett Stidham under center.

Bolles once again attempted to quiet the conspiracy theories.

“It (Nix’s injury) happened three plays before we took a knee,” Bolles remarked. “… A bunch of people thought it happened in the locker room. Didn’t happen. It happened on the football field. We just found out after the game about it.”

Broncos All-Pro Garett Bolles Partnered With USAA to Give Back to Veterans Ahead of Memorial Day

Bolles revealed that Nix’s recovery is going as planned and the star quarterback is expected to be ready for training camp. The Broncos season is still months away from starting, and Bolles is taking time during the offseason to give back.

Ahead of Memorial Day, Bolles partnered with USAA to honor veterans who served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. Through the Honor Flight of Southern Colorado, USAA is sending veterans and their families on a trip to Washington D.C. to see memorials honoring the soldiers.

Bolles met with the group of veterans prior to their upcoming trip.

“I’m forever grateful I had that opportunity to be able to talk to these military veterans and families, shake their hands, get to know them,” Bolles explained. “A lot of them were like, ‘Oh, you’re a Denver Broncos player.’ I was like, I’m here for you today.

“And their smiles just lit up from ear to ear, and they just wanted to talk to me about life. They wanted to talk to me about their stories and where they come from and what’s going on with their bodies and their minds. It was such an amazing experience for me, and it just humbled me to know these are the real heroes in the world.”