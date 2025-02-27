Broncos Out Of The Running For $71 Million WR As “Joker” Search Continues – Report

Much has been made of the Denver Broncos‘ search for a “joker” (a tight end or running back with elite receiving capabilities) this offseason, which head coach, Sean Payton, has described as the team’s biggest need.

However, the team may also look to add a veteran wideout to their receiver room in free agency, particularly if they end up taking the most joker-like prospect in draft in the first round: Michigan tight end, Colston Loveland.

Broncos Rejection Of Samuel Rumors Suprising On Paper

One player who, on paper, would make a ton of sense for the Broncos is San Francisco 49ers receiver, Deebo Samuel – particularly since Niners general manager, John Lynch, has said the team will “honor” his trade request, prompting beliefs that the 29 year old could well be on his way out.

Yet, the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson believes that the Broncos are not interested in making a play for the 7th year wideout.

49ers GM John Lynch on WR Deebo Samuel trade demand: “He’s asked for a fresh start and we’re going to honor that.” Indications are the #Broncos do not have interest in Samuel. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 26, 2025

In theory, Deebo Samuel to the Broncos feels about as good a fit as any; the All-Pro WR has proven himself to be one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL over the past half decade + since being drafted out of South Carolina in 2019, and is one of few elite receivers to have true rushing capabilities from the backfield.

In a sense, Samuel is a sort of “reverse joker”; a receiver who has a uniquely strong ability to run the ball as a tailback, or as part of a jet sweep in motion – creating big mismatches for the defense.

Performance And Price A Limiting Factor On Trading For Deebo

However, Deebo’s performance decline since his breakout 2021 season; which initially landed him a 3 year, $71.5 million extension back in the 2022 offseason; has been substantial.

Particularly this past year, in which Samuel felt like the odd man out despite playing in an offense that was missing multiple core weapons, such as WR1, Brandon Aiyuk and former OPOY, Christian McCaffrey, alongside first round rookie receiver, Ricky Pearsall, for large parts of the season.

Samuel is also unlikely to come cheap, and were they to trade for him, may have to take on some of his expensive contract, which will cost the 49ers $30 million in dead cap to release him from if they cannot find a team to deal him to.

There are also character concerns: Samuel has not ben shy about being vocal about his feelings towards the team or how things are being run offensively; and in a young team with a developing QB, these bursts of sometimes negative energy will have the opposite of the desired effect on the offense.

Whilst the Broncos will likely be priced out of the Bengals’ Tee Higgins, who could easily receive a contract of $30 million + this offseason, especially if he is allowed to hit the free agent market, they could turn their attention to someone like Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver, Chris Godwin.

Godwin is still very much in his hay-day, having just turned 29 years old, and will likely come at a discounted price, coming off a very unfortunate dislocated ankle in Week 7 – up until which he was having another excellent season, accumulating 576 receiving yards and scoring 5 touchdowns in just 7 games.