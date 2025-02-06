Sean Payton Singles Out Broncos’ Biggest Roster Need Before Offseason

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton readily noted areas the roster must improve. Payton’s conviction led to the Broncos’ decision to cut Russell Wilson in Year 1 of a five-year, $245 million contract and select Bo Nix No. 12 overall in the 2024 draft.

Both decisions have worked in the Broncos’ favor so far.

Ahead of the 2025 offseason, Payton is eyeing a key missing piece that his best offenses have all featured: a “joker.”

“We do do the evaluation of our team, and the purpose of that is then to establish what we call musts, needs, and wants,” Payton told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 5. “I would say we need a ‘joker.’

Payton has spoken about the need to find a “joker” before.

The Broncos have the No. 20 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Over The Cap projects them to have $34.8 million to spend in free agency, though some of that money will be allocated to current players and incoming rookies.

Sean Payton Reflects on Past ‘Jokers’

Payton reflected on his time with the New Orleans Saints and the highly-accomplished players who filled the role on those teams.

“A ‘joker,’ now, can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional – we were spoiled here [in New Orleans] when you think about it, all right? You had Reggie [Bush], you had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara. Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs,” Payton told Adams.

“They have to be elite receivers that play tight end or running back, and then you get the matchups. And we had quite a few of them here, because you’re getting 2-high defense, and you have to work the inside.”

Payton touted former Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich could fill that role.

Injuries and inconsistency plagued the 2022 third-round pick’s tenure, though and the Broncos waived him in November 2024.

Sean Payton Touts Broncos’ Young WRs

The Broncos utilized wideout Marvin Mims – a two-time All-Pro kick returner – in a “joker”-esque gadget role on offense in 2024. Payton has been adamant that the “joker” is not a receiver, though.

He did tout the Broncos’ young depth at the receiver position.

“I think a veteran wide receiver fits in a ‘need,’” Payton said. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think. Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin. There’s a number of receivers that we drafted a year ago. We’ll look closely through the middle; inside linebacker, safety. There’ll be a few other positions.

“In this equation, you have to say, ‘All right, what’s the draft look like, and then what’s free agency look like, and try to figure out the puzzle as to where we find these pieces.”

Courtland Sutton, 29, led the Broncos’ receiver corps in 2024. He is heading into the final year of a two-year, $27.5 million contract that was reworked from a four-year, $60 million deal and held out of OTAs in 2024.

Vele is older for a second-year player at 27.

The Broncos also have veterans Michael Bandy (27) and A.T. Perry (25) as well as the 22-year-old Franklin – Nix’s college teammate –under contract for the 2025 season.