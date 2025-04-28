Broncos’ Report Card; Compilation Of Analysts’ Grades On Denver

The Denver Broncos are now one year removed from a complete franchise makeover. This time last year the media was talking about then new head coach Sean Payton’s decision to hand the keys of the franchise to Oregon’s Bo Nix. The pick aged like win and this weekend Coach Payton got another stab at it.

The Broncos made seven selections over the weekend, bringing in a class that many analysts agree was ‘underwhelming’.

The highest grade I found came from USA Today’s Nate Davis, who awarded the Broncos a B+ on account of how high he was on their first three picks. One of the few B-‘s I found came from ESPN’s own Mel Kiper, who loved the first round selection but felt they might’ve missed out on some better talent in the second. Overall, based on the grades from seven different analysts, the Broncos finished the 2025 NFL Draft with a GPA of 3.0.

Reasoning Behind The Highest Grades Given

As previously mentioned, USA Today’s Nate Davis was big on Denver’s efforts, though he didn’t add much elaboration on the team’s day three selections.

“They got a “joker” … on defense. DB Jahdae Barron might turn out to be a steal with the 20th pick and could elevate an already formidable D to the elite tier,” Davis wrote. “Second-round RB RJ Harvey will give the ground game needed horsepower, though it remains to be seen who primarily shares the load since he wouldn’t seem well suited at his size (5-8, 205) to take 20 touches a game in the NFL. Third-round WR Pat Bryant has a chance to chip in early.”

The second B+ came from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who liked the positional needs the Broncos addressed in the first three rounds, and even provided some rare punter analysis.

“Robinson had a hard time earning defensive snaps for much of his career at Alabama, but he will play special teams and could develop into a designated pass rusher,” wrote Reuter. “The departure of Riley Dixon pushed the Broncos to select Crawford, a strong-legged kicker. Lohner’s a former BYU and Baylor basketball player. He’s a project worthy of a seventh-round investment.”

What The Critics Had To Say

Pro Football Network was one source that was relatively underwhelmed by the Broncos’ weekend. The website admitted that the roster did not have a lot of weaknesses going in, and complimented the front office for majorly filling what holes they did have.

“In double-dipping at edge rusher with Sai’vion Jones and Que Robinson, the Broncos are also ensuring that their front seven doesn’t deteriorate after serving as a team strength last season,” PFN wrote. “The team’s biggest remaining hole is arguably at linebacker, where Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton are health risks.”

Mel Kiper’s main gripe was that he believes the Broncos’ needed to leave this draft with a new every-down running back. He also criticized both of the teams third round draft picks, calling the selections just ‘OK’.

“The running back play came on Day 2, but it wasn’t the splashy move I was looking for at the position. RJ Harvey was my RB9… The Broncos really needed a dominant three-down back,” wrote Kiper. “Harvey is more likely to help in spurts, especially if Payton can get him in space. Perhaps Harvey serves as his ‘joker,’ the multidimensional offensive playmaker whom he likes in his offenses (think Alvin Kamara in New Orleans).”