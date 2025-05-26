Denver Broncos Taking Applications for Number 2 Receiver Job

The Denver Broncos have several things they need to work on as they continue to work towards opening day. Denver will need to find a reliable wide receiver next to Courtland Sutton. Sutton had a great season as he accumulated the second-most receiving yards of his career with 1,081. He also recorded 81 receptions during the 2024 which was a career high.

The Broncos know that they have a young group of receivers and must be patient with their progress. In an article last year by Jeff Legwold, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi discussed how the current receivers have a different skill set.

“It’s hard, they’ve all got their different skillset, and I know we’d like to keep more than we’re going to be able to keep,” said offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi last week. “… You become attached to some of these guys. You see how hard they’re working and that they’re playing well. They say it’s a good problem to have, but it’s still a problem figuring out who you’re going to keep.”

Why a 2nd or third receiver is needed

Another receiver is needed to complement Sutton on the outside. Unfortunately, for the Broncos Sutton is holding out for a larger contract which puts even more pressure on the next man up. A secondary receiver is needed if starting quarterback Bo Nix is consistently targeting Sutton, defensive coordinators adjust by rolling coverage, double-teaming, or bracketing that receiver to take him out of the game. That’s when a good WR2 or WR3 becomes invaluable as they can make different plays. These receivers force defenses to respect the entire field, spreading coverages thin and opening up lanes not just for themselves, but for the top target and even the run game.

Most teams only have one elite cornerback. So when a talented WR2 or WR3 lines up against a team’s second or third-best corner, it often results in a mismatch. A speedy slot receiver, a big-bodied possession guy, or a crafty route-runner in the WR2 or WR3 spot can exploit weaker defenders, especially on crucial third downs or red zone plays.

Is the wide receiver on the team

The Broncos have several options for the second or third wide receiver: Tony Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., Pat Bryant, and Devaughn Vele. Mims was second on the team with 503 receiving yards, followed by Vele with 475 yards. Bryant is an interesting prospect, as he has already been compared to former New Orleans Saints great Mike Thomas. Nix can thrive when he can trust his receiving corps.

If he has multiple reliable targets, it helps the quarterback read defenses more effectively, distribute the ball, and avoid forcing risky throws. A diverse set of weapons also allows offensive coordinators to be more creative with formations, motions, and play designs. Having reliable receivers in Nix’s second season could elevate his game to the next level. A good WR2 and WR3 not only take pressure off Sutton but elevate the entire offense, making them essential pieces in any team’s quest for a championship.