Denver Broncos Star Reveals Key Advantage for Offense

The Denver Broncos starting offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has been a key member since signing in 2023. At 6’8”, an offensive tackle has natural gifts that can’t be taught height, reach, and a massive frame. The long arms that come with this height allow the tackle to engage defenders earlier, keeping edge rushers at bay and protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

These long limbs make it difficult for defenders to get around the edge, especially in pass protection, where space and timing are everything. He had many options when he was a free agent, but Sean Payton was one of the key factors in his decision. In an article by Troy Renck he describes what he likes about Payton.

“I played for Kyle (Shanahan), one of the best. And I know how hard it is when that guy isn’t right. I have heard that a lot from my buddies who signed with us (in San Francisco), and guys when I first got here,” McGlinchey told The Denver Post.

“As an NFL football player, your life can be really miserable if you have an idiot for a head coach. I made sure that I wasn’t going to turn my career over to just anyone. I wanted to compete at the highest level. And Sean (Payton) was the deciding factor.”

Blocking for Bo Nix

McGlinchey loves blocking for second year quarterback Bo Nix. During OTA’s Nix is playing with more confidence in his second season.

The confidence, the competitiveness, the willingness to get after Sean at times, this is Bo’s team. He knows that. Everybody knows that,” McGlinchey said. “And it’s really cool to see him manage expectations. He doesn’t give a (bleep). He has such a talent of blocking out anything that doesn’t matter to him. I think that’s what separates the great ones: simplifying your life to make sure that everything is going towards one goal. The way he has looked the last two weeks, this kid is on his way to really taking off.”

McGlinchey height also helps in reading defensive alignments and anticipating blitzes, giving quarterbacks more time in the pocket. When coordinated with lower-body strength and core stability, his height becomes a nightmare for opposing defenses.

McGlinchey feels like the Broncos Running Game Can be Dominate

The Broncos added a dynamic running back in the draft in RJ Harvey as he the type of back that can take the running game to another level.

“Our running game can take that next step, and we need it to. We understand that in order to be as dominant as we want to be, you have to be able to control the ball on the ground, especially with the defense that we have,” McGlinchey said. “If you can run the ball, you can control the clock, control the sticks. It makes it really hard for the opponent to gain traction.

McGlinchey has the ability to cover a lot of ground quickly, taller tackles can seal the edge on outside runs and drive defenders off the ball in zone and power run schemes. It should be a high scoring season for the Broncos offense.