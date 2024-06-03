Broncos Star WR Projected to Land $35 Million Deal

The Denver Broncos are playing a game of contractual chicken with star wide receiver Courtland Sutton as the former Pro Bowler sits out OTAs despite having two years remaining on the 4-year, $60.8 million contract extension he signed in March 2021.

Sutton’s quest to get more cash might have received a boost on June 3 when the Minnesota Vikings signed their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson, to a 4-year, $140 million contract extension with $110 million guaranteed that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox projected how Jefferson’s deal could impact the NFL wide receiver market, and projects the Broncos will end up granting Sutton’s wish with a 2-year,$35 million contract extension with $25 million guaranteed.

“Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton, whose lone 1,000-yard campaign came back in 2019, is a tier or two below every other player on this list,” Knox wrote. “However, he has to be mentioned because he has held out of offseason workouts in an effort to gain a new contract. The good news for Denver, which is working to develop rookie quarterback Bo Nix, is that its top receiver isn’t actually seeking No. 1 receiver money.”

Sutton Only Reliable WR on Roster for Broncos

Sutton is entering his seventh season in Denver after the Broncos drafted him in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2018 NFL draft out of SMU.

In 2019, Sutton had the lone 1,000-yard receiving season of his career with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and 6 touchdowns and also made his lone Pro Bowl. Unfortunately for the Broncos, that also represents the last time anyone on the Denver roster had over 1,000 receiving yards.

Sutton missed all but one game of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL but has bounced back with over 50 receptions and 700 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

In 2023, Sutton was especially sharp with 59 receptions for 772 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

It’s also worth pointing out that over Sutton’s seven seasons in the NFL, the Broncos have used 10 different starting quarterbacks.

Broncos Need Experienced Veterans to Help Rookies

The Broncos are in rebuilding mode with a rookie quarterback in 2024 first-round pick Bo Nix (No. 12 overall) and drafting another potential starter in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) with wide receiver Troy Franklin — two players who would benefit greatly from having a veteran like Sutton around to help guide them through the ins and outs of head coach Sean Payton’s offense.

Nix is currently in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback position with Jarrett Stidham, who started 2 games for the Broncos in 2023, and 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who went 12-21 as the starter for the New York Jets over the last three seasons.

“Getting Sutton on the field and working with Nix would be beneficial to the Broncos, so an extension could be on the not-too-distant horizon,” Knox wrote. “Denver added Josh Reynolds and rookie wideout Troy Franklin this offseason, but Sutton should still be a significant piece of the offensive puzzle. An extension for Sutton, who is signed through next season, shouldn’t break the bank and would make a good amount of sense.”