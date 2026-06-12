Broncos Urged to Cut Ties With Jonathon Cooper Amid New Details

As emerging details continue putting Jonathon Cooper’s future in jeopardy, the Denver Broncos starter’s past has also been reframed.

Cooper is facing multiple charges, including two felonies, following an alleged domestic incident with his former girlfriend. The Broncos are taking a backseat to the NFL in terms of a decision about Cooper, and the league could allow the legal process to play out.

However, some believe that the plan does not send a strong enough message.

Broncos Urged to Cut Jonathon Cooper After 2nd Arrest

On Thursday, news emerged of two new charges filed against Cooper in the incident, including a felony. Cooper had participated in the Broncos’ offseason program up to that point, but found himself in more hot water following Thursday’s session.

Police arrested Cooper for a second time in just over one week after attempting to contact and then visiting the former girlfriend’s apartment. The nature of Cooper’s intentions is in dispute.

Amid the new details, The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler is calling for the Broncos to move on.

Keeler said in no uncertain terms that the Broncos should “cut him now” amid details that “paint an even scarier picture” about the situation. He asked if the powers that be in Denver are “really going to stand with Jonathon Cooper now? After this?”

“What was becoming a distraction for a franchise riding high during a championship window has taken a more awful, serious turn,” Keeler wrote on June 12. “The Broncos have to ask themselves a simple question today: Which cost is greater? Is it a $5.7-million cap hit, according to OverTheCap.com, if they cut Cooper? Or the stain on a franchise of a story and a narrative that gets worse by the day?

Keeler continued, saying, “For Carrie Walton-Penner and Greg Penner, this shouldn’t even be a discussion,” and that “Cooper isn’t just a danger to a team’s image anymore. He’s become a danger to another human being. A second arrest, and every sad, scary anecdote that’s emerged since, has removed any benefit of the doubt.”

Cooper’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, filed an objection to the upcharges, per 9News’ Mike Klis, citing his client’s bond and release. The judge presiding over the case granted the objection. However, the matter remains far from resolved.

Cooper’s four-year, $60 million contract runs through 2028. Broncos head coach Sean Payton said they have spoken with Cooper about the incident.

Both the Broncos and the NFL have released statements acknowledging the ongoing matter.

Jonathan Cooper Admits Troubling Detail

Cooper also revealed a key detail about his past, as the Broncos star admitted to having multiple head injuries.

“Also from arrest warrant from Wednesday, ‘Cooper questioned where the anger and aggression came from, and when asked, confirmed he’s had two serious concussions in the past, both from football,’” Klis reported in a post on X on June 12.

Cooper has notably never missed a game in the NFL due to a concussion

However, he suffered concussions in back-to-back seasons while in college at Ohio State. One was in 2018 and the other in 2019.

As if the legal and character implications were not significant enough, the Broncos must also consider Cooper’s long-term health. Brain injuries and, specifically, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), remain hot-button issues for the NFL and football in general.